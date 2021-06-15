Cleanroom Gloves Market 2021: Global Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And Forecast Analysis 2021-2027 | Kimberly-Clark, KM Corporation, Ansell

“

Los Angeles, United States, 2021, QY Research has acquired great experience in market research and has been producing reports offering critical analysis of various markets with quality and accuracy. Our market analysts utilize various research methodologies to offer precise and reliable information to the market players to effectively design new growth strategies with an aim to strengthen their presence in the market. They also provide various SWOT and PESTLE analyses that act as a useful tool for the market participants to evaluate different scenarios of the concerned market and take further decision.

QY Research recently published a report, titled Global Cleanroom Gloves Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The research is conducted by professionals who have remarkable expertise in the field. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

Kimberly-Clark, KM Corporation, Ansell, Valutek, Cardinal Health, SHIELD Scientific, CT International, Riverstone Resources, QRP Gloves (PIP), Magid Glove & Safety, DuPont, Honeywell, Hourglass International, TechNiGlove, Clean Q Grip, High-Tech Conversions, BONRIC SDN BHD, Maxclean Philippines, Kossan Rubber Industries, HANSONG

By Types:

Cleanroom Nitrile Gloves

Cleanroom Latex Gloves

Cleanroom Neoprene Gloves

Cleanroom Polyester Gloves

Others



By Applications:

Electronic and Semiconductor

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

Medical Device Industry

Others







Table of Contents:

1 Cleanroom Gloves Market Overview

1.1 Cleanroom Gloves Product Overview

1.2 Cleanroom Gloves Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Cleanroom Nitrile Gloves

1.2.2 Cleanroom Latex Gloves

1.2.3 Cleanroom Neoprene Gloves

1.2.4 Cleanroom Polyester Gloves

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Cleanroom Gloves Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Cleanroom Gloves Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Cleanroom Gloves Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Cleanroom Gloves Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Cleanroom Gloves Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Cleanroom Gloves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Cleanroom Gloves Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Cleanroom Gloves Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Cleanroom Gloves Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Cleanroom Gloves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Cleanroom Gloves Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Cleanroom Gloves Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Cleanroom Gloves Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Cleanroom Gloves Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Cleanroom Gloves Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Cleanroom Gloves Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Cleanroom Gloves Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Cleanroom Gloves Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Cleanroom Gloves Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Cleanroom Gloves Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Cleanroom Gloves Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Cleanroom Gloves Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Cleanroom Gloves Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Cleanroom Gloves as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cleanroom Gloves Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Cleanroom Gloves Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Cleanroom Gloves Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Cleanroom Gloves Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Cleanroom Gloves Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Cleanroom Gloves Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Cleanroom Gloves Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Cleanroom Gloves Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Cleanroom Gloves Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Cleanroom Gloves Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Cleanroom Gloves Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Cleanroom Gloves Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Cleanroom Gloves by Application

4.1 Cleanroom Gloves Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Electronic and Semiconductor

4.1.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

4.1.3 Medical Device Industry

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Cleanroom Gloves Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Cleanroom Gloves Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Cleanroom Gloves Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Cleanroom Gloves Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Cleanroom Gloves Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Cleanroom Gloves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Cleanroom Gloves Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Cleanroom Gloves Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Cleanroom Gloves Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Cleanroom Gloves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Cleanroom Gloves Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Cleanroom Gloves Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Cleanroom Gloves Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Cleanroom Gloves Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Cleanroom Gloves Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Cleanroom Gloves by Country

5.1 North America Cleanroom Gloves Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Cleanroom Gloves Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Cleanroom Gloves Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Cleanroom Gloves Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Cleanroom Gloves Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Cleanroom Gloves Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Cleanroom Gloves by Country

6.1 Europe Cleanroom Gloves Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Cleanroom Gloves Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Cleanroom Gloves Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Cleanroom Gloves Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Cleanroom Gloves Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Cleanroom Gloves Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Cleanroom Gloves by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Cleanroom Gloves Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Cleanroom Gloves Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Cleanroom Gloves Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Cleanroom Gloves Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cleanroom Gloves Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cleanroom Gloves Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Cleanroom Gloves by Country

8.1 Latin America Cleanroom Gloves Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Cleanroom Gloves Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Cleanroom Gloves Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Cleanroom Gloves Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Cleanroom Gloves Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Cleanroom Gloves Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Cleanroom Gloves by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Cleanroom Gloves Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cleanroom Gloves Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cleanroom Gloves Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Cleanroom Gloves Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cleanroom Gloves Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cleanroom Gloves Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cleanroom Gloves Business

10.1 Kimberly-Clark

10.1.1 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Information

10.1.2 Kimberly-Clark Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Kimberly-Clark Cleanroom Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Kimberly-Clark Cleanroom Gloves Products Offered

10.1.5 Kimberly-Clark Recent Development

10.2 KM Corporation

10.2.1 KM Corporation Corporation Information

10.2.2 KM Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 KM Corporation Cleanroom Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 KM Corporation Cleanroom Gloves Products Offered

10.2.5 KM Corporation Recent Development

10.3 Ansell

10.3.1 Ansell Corporation Information

10.3.2 Ansell Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Ansell Cleanroom Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Ansell Cleanroom Gloves Products Offered

10.3.5 Ansell Recent Development

10.4 Valutek

10.4.1 Valutek Corporation Information

10.4.2 Valutek Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Valutek Cleanroom Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Valutek Cleanroom Gloves Products Offered

10.4.5 Valutek Recent Development

10.5 Cardinal Health

10.5.1 Cardinal Health Corporation Information

10.5.2 Cardinal Health Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Cardinal Health Cleanroom Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Cardinal Health Cleanroom Gloves Products Offered

10.5.5 Cardinal Health Recent Development

10.6 SHIELD Scientific

10.6.1 SHIELD Scientific Corporation Information

10.6.2 SHIELD Scientific Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 SHIELD Scientific Cleanroom Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 SHIELD Scientific Cleanroom Gloves Products Offered

10.6.5 SHIELD Scientific Recent Development

10.7 CT International

10.7.1 CT International Corporation Information

10.7.2 CT International Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 CT International Cleanroom Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 CT International Cleanroom Gloves Products Offered

10.7.5 CT International Recent Development

10.8 Riverstone Resources

10.8.1 Riverstone Resources Corporation Information

10.8.2 Riverstone Resources Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Riverstone Resources Cleanroom Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Riverstone Resources Cleanroom Gloves Products Offered

10.8.5 Riverstone Resources Recent Development

10.9 QRP Gloves (PIP)

10.9.1 QRP Gloves (PIP) Corporation Information

10.9.2 QRP Gloves (PIP) Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 QRP Gloves (PIP) Cleanroom Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 QRP Gloves (PIP) Cleanroom Gloves Products Offered

10.9.5 QRP Gloves (PIP) Recent Development

10.10 Magid Glove & Safety

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Cleanroom Gloves Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Magid Glove & Safety Cleanroom Gloves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Magid Glove & Safety Recent Development

10.11 DuPont

10.11.1 DuPont Corporation Information

10.11.2 DuPont Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 DuPont Cleanroom Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 DuPont Cleanroom Gloves Products Offered

10.11.5 DuPont Recent Development

10.12 Honeywell

10.12.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

10.12.2 Honeywell Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Honeywell Cleanroom Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Honeywell Cleanroom Gloves Products Offered

10.12.5 Honeywell Recent Development

10.13 Hourglass International

10.13.1 Hourglass International Corporation Information

10.13.2 Hourglass International Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Hourglass International Cleanroom Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Hourglass International Cleanroom Gloves Products Offered

10.13.5 Hourglass International Recent Development

10.14 TechNiGlove

10.14.1 TechNiGlove Corporation Information

10.14.2 TechNiGlove Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 TechNiGlove Cleanroom Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 TechNiGlove Cleanroom Gloves Products Offered

10.14.5 TechNiGlove Recent Development

10.15 Clean Q Grip

10.15.1 Clean Q Grip Corporation Information

10.15.2 Clean Q Grip Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Clean Q Grip Cleanroom Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Clean Q Grip Cleanroom Gloves Products Offered

10.15.5 Clean Q Grip Recent Development

10.16 High-Tech Conversions

10.16.1 High-Tech Conversions Corporation Information

10.16.2 High-Tech Conversions Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 High-Tech Conversions Cleanroom Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 High-Tech Conversions Cleanroom Gloves Products Offered

10.16.5 High-Tech Conversions Recent Development

10.17 BONRIC SDN BHD

10.17.1 BONRIC SDN BHD Corporation Information

10.17.2 BONRIC SDN BHD Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 BONRIC SDN BHD Cleanroom Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 BONRIC SDN BHD Cleanroom Gloves Products Offered

10.17.5 BONRIC SDN BHD Recent Development

10.18 Maxclean Philippines

10.18.1 Maxclean Philippines Corporation Information

10.18.2 Maxclean Philippines Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Maxclean Philippines Cleanroom Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Maxclean Philippines Cleanroom Gloves Products Offered

10.18.5 Maxclean Philippines Recent Development

10.19 Kossan Rubber Industries

10.19.1 Kossan Rubber Industries Corporation Information

10.19.2 Kossan Rubber Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Kossan Rubber Industries Cleanroom Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Kossan Rubber Industries Cleanroom Gloves Products Offered

10.19.5 Kossan Rubber Industries Recent Development

10.20 HANSONG

10.20.1 HANSONG Corporation Information

10.20.2 HANSONG Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 HANSONG Cleanroom Gloves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 HANSONG Cleanroom Gloves Products Offered

10.20.5 HANSONG Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Cleanroom Gloves Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Cleanroom Gloves Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Cleanroom Gloves Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Cleanroom Gloves Distributors

12.3 Cleanroom Gloves Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

