Cleaning Robot Market Recent Trends, Developments and Future Growth Outlook 2025

The Global Cleaning Robot Market Research Report 2020-2025 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Cleaning Robot industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Cleaning Robot market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Cleaning Robot Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types, and end industries. This research explores Covid-19, pre Covid-19 perspective and post Covid-19 market drives.

The Cleaning Robots Market is expected to register a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Key Players: iRobot Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Neato Robotics, Ecovacs Robotics, Intellibot Robotics, Dyson Ltd., Robosoft Systems, Ecoppia, Xiaomi Corporation, LG Electronics Inc.

Recent Developments:

– August 2019 – Ecovacs Robotics, launched its newest robotic vacuums and mops. These products are the winners of the 2019 Red Dot Award for superior design, the Deebot Ozmo 950 and the Deebot Ozmo 920 are also available for consumer purchase on Amazon.com. The robots upgraded Smart Navi 3.0 Laser Mapping and Navigation technologies deliver enhanced mobility for crossing obstacles and cleaning hard-to-reach areas while their enhanced design provides a completely automated and uninterrupted cleaning experience.

– May 2019 – iRobot introduced a new pair of cleaning robots, the Roomba s9+ and Braava Jet m6, that can work by teaming together to vacuum, mop, and dust the house. The Roomba s9+ and Braava Jet m6 both sport iRobot’s mapping technology, coupled with Imprint Link, which lets two devices communicate in order to take turns on the floor.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

