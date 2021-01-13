Clean Labelling Market Forecast Revised as COVID-19 Estimated to carry an enormous Impact on Sales in 2020 | Kerry Group, DuPont, DSM, Archer Daniels Midland Company

To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Businesses can accomplish an unmatched insights and expertise of the best market opportunities into their relevant markets with the help of this Clean Labelling Market research report. This market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global clean labelling market are International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Limagrain, Corbion, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Tate & Lyle, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group, DuPont, DSM, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BENEO, Omega Protein Corporation, Glanbia plc.

Global Clean Labelling Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 32.18 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 54.75 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.87% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing awareness among consumer about the clean label concepts is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Clean label can be defined as creating a product by using few ingredients. These ingredients should be those that can be easily recognised by the customers and should not have any artificial ingredients, chemical or preservatives. These days, people are more into natural and healthy food so they prefer food with healthy ingredients which is the factor fuelling the growth of clean labelling market.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Rising demand for natural and healthy element is driving the growth of this market

Increasing awareness about the hazardous effect of artificial food additives is another factor driving the market

High price of the clean label is restraining the market

Less prevalence of clean label ingredients among consumer is restraining the market growth

By Ingredient Type (Natural Color, Natural Flavor, Starch & Sweetener, Natural Preservative, Others),

Applications (Beverage, Bakery and Confectionary, Sauce and Condiment, Dairy and Frozen Dessert, Other Processed Foods),

Form (Dry, Liquid)

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Fieldcraft announced the launch of their new clean label search feature so that they can increase their search platform for plant- based ingredients. The main aim of the launch is to help the buyers so that they can find the ingredients easily and new tagging feature will enable the user to know whether they are searching for clean label emulsifier or a butter alternative made from upcycled aquafaba.

In November 2016, Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd announced the launch of their new natural preservative X- Tend which is designed to increase the shelf life and maintain freshness of the food. The three food trends that X- Tend has are clean label, food safety and natural. The main aim of the launch is to provide customer natural and healthy product which is free from any preservatives.

