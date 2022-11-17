Clayton County judge chews out lawyer who missed court after suffering stroke on national TV

An lawyer who had a stroke and couldn’t make it to courtroom is talking solely to Channel 2 Motion Information in regards to the tongue-lashing he bought from the choose.

Matt Tucker is representing Hannah Payne, who’s accused of capturing and killing 62-year-old Kenneth Herring whereas she was attempting to make a residents arrest after Herring was concerned in a hit-and-run accident in 2019.

Jury choice in Payne’s homicide trial was supposed to start out Monday, however Tucker couldn’t make it to courtroom as a result of medical emergency. There isn’t a phrase when the trial may go ahead.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones spoke to Tucker, who continues to be recovering within the hospital. Tucker is upset as a result of he says Choose Shana Rooks Malone lit into him on nationwide tv, saying she was going to carry him in contempt of courtroom due to his “habits.”

“You should significantly search new counsel,” Malone informed Payne. “He’s doing you a disservice since you’ve been right here. We’re prepared to start out a trial immediately.”

Tucker mentioned he was surprised.

“I used to be astonished. I couldn’t imagine it,” Tucker mentioned. “She type of made me look actual unhealthy on TV.”

Payne informed Malone that Tucker had suffered a stroke Saturday and that he was within the hospital. The choose mentioned that Tucker by no means contacted her workplace.

Tucker mentioned his workplace emailed the courtroom to let the workers know he had a medical emergency. He simply doesn’t perceive why the choose refused to simply accept what Payne informed her.

“I’ve by no means lied to the courtroom,” Tucker mentioned. “I’m an officer of the courtroom. It’s not a disservice. We’ve been ready on this path for 3 years.”

Tucker mentioned he and Payne are actually involved that she could not get a good trial. Tucker mentioned he could file a movement to take away Malone from the case.