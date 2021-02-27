Clarified Butter Market 2021 – Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The Clarified Butter Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Clarified Butter Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Clarified butter is also known as ghee. Clarified butter is a nutritionally rich class of clarified butter used as a cooking medium. It is known for its taste & pure health in the Indian subcontinent. It is commonly used in South Asian and Middle Eastern cuisines, traditional medicines, and religious rituals. It is prepared by gently heating butter and retaining the clear liquid fat while discarding the solid residue that settled to the bottom.

Top Key Players:- Amul,Avera Foods (Pty) Ltd.,Beneficial Blends LLC, Lurpak,Grassland Dairy Products Inc.,Grassland Dairy Products, Inc.,Netherend Farm Ltd.,Nordic Creamery,Organic Valley,Roil Foods Ltd.,Verka USA

The global market for clarified butter is growing due to its improved properties over unsalted or conventional butter and also as a result of increasing consumer awareness of its benefits. Further globalization has interlinked the world and changed the taste patterns of consumers, making them more willing to discover new dishes and to make themselves aware of the health benefits offered by the products/ingredients they consume, which will increase the demand for clarified butter. People are becoming more health-conscious and are seeking products in their diets that give them some benefits. Due to the widespread use of clarified butter, the market for clarified butter is expected to increase in the forecast period in the food industry and in household uses. Niter kibbeh, a seasoned clarified butter used in Ethiopian countries, Manteiga-da-Terra, a Brazilian clarified butter product, is widely used in various parts of the world.

The global clarified butter market is segmented on the basis of nature, and distribution channel. On the basis of nature the global clarified butter market is segmented into organic, conventional. Based on application the global clarified butter market is segmented into supermarkets/ hypermarkets, convenience stores, grocery stores, dairy outlets, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting the clarified butter market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the clarified butter market in these regions.

