Clamshell Labeling Machine Market by Demand, Growth, Competitor Analysis, Future Forecast 2027

The clamshell labeling machine market is expected to reach a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period 2021-2026.

Top Leading Companies of Global Clamshell Labeling Machine Market are Pack Leader Machinery Inc., Nita Labeling Equipment, Accent Label Automation, Label-Aire Inc., Graphic Packaging International, Inc., ProMach Inc. (EPI Labelers), Autolabe Inc., SIGMA Equipment, BW Packaging Systems, Weber Packaging Solutions and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Key Market Trends

Food Segment Accounted for a Substantial Growth

– Food packaging requires well-made packaging and a seal to protect the items inside from damage and contamination. According to IFOAM-Organics International, the worldwide sales of organic food increased to USD 97 billion in 2018 showing a growth of 7.7 % from the previous year. With the trend towards increasing growth every year, the demand for packaging increases that can provide a durable, resilient, and tamper-resistant packaging option.

– Thermoformed packaging is a smart choice for food manufacturers when cost and time to market are important considerations in addition to airborne contaminants protection for its safety and freshness. Thereby, clamshell plastic packaging comes into considerations where stock clamshell is highly being recommended with mostly full wrap labeling which securely seals the product and provides different visibility and appearance. This drives the demand for a clamshell labeling machine.

– The companies are designing a system for food processors and packagers which can label clamshells offline, online or semi-automatically. With online labeling systems, products can be labeled empty or after they have done filling and sealing. Multiple labeling heads are used for prime decorative labeling, barcoding, spot labeling, and required information labeling. A system can also be designed to close the clamshell and apply a tamper-evident label after the product has been loaded.

– The companies are manufacturing equipment that can comply with FDA requirements. For instance, Quadrels food-grade labeling system is ideal for baked goods, clamshells & tray packs. Here labels can be wrapped in a C format on the leading edge, top and bottoms of prepared food containers and design features such as a 316 stainless steel construction, totally enclosed motors, and food-grade belting have complied with the guidelines of FDA.

– In the United States, according to the Organic Trade Association, organic food sales reached USD 47.9 billion, for an increase of 5.9 percent and sales of organic non-food products jumped by 10.6 percent to USD 4.6 billion. These stats penetrates the demand for clamshell packaging which ultimately drives the demand for machine labeling.

– The companies are also constantly innovating machine performance to improve the appearance of food products while minimizing waste and improving production efficiency. For instance, Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation, a United States company sells automatic banding machines that use an ultrasonic weld to keep paper or plastic labels belted around the products with no heat applied and no usage of adhesives. As the food industry, in the current market scenario looks for sustainable packaging, minimal waste, and attractive and innovative labeling, this innovation drives the growth for more labeling equipment in the future keeping sustainability as a priority.

Asia-Pacific to Witness a Market Growth

– E-commerce sector is driving the clamshell packaging in the Asia-Pacific region. According to GO-Globe, the e-commerce market in Asia-Pacific is estimated to reach USD 1.4 Trillion in 2020, where China accounts for 63.2% of digital buyers in Asia-Pacific followed by India (10.4%) and Japan (9.4%).

– According to GO-Globe, retail e-commerce accounts for 10.2% of all retail sales in Asia-Pacific and is projected to rise more than 20.4% of the total by 2020. Due to its high demand in these regions for electronic and household items, the usage of clamshell packaging drives the demand as this packaging with different customized labeling provides product differentiation, safety, tamper, and theft-resistant properties. These properties penetrate the growth of clamshell labeling equipment in these regions.

– Moreover, organic foods in India is relatively new but it is rapidly growing, and according to FSSAI, currently the Indian Organic market is valued at USD 563 million and is estimated to reach at USD 1.7 billion in next two years. With this estimated growth, the usage of clamshell packaging will penetrate a high demand as these packaging provides durability, resilient, and tamper-resistant packaging option along with point of sale with product appearance through labeling.

– Various labeling equipment companies such as GM packaging solutions, Sigma Equipment, in this region are constantly innovating their labeling equipment to provide more sustainability and comply with the government regulations.

