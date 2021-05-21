Clamp-on Ultrasonic Flowmeter Market Research Analysis Including Growth Factors, Types And Application By Regions by 2030

Market Players to Minimize Error and Improve Accuracy of Products

Clamp-on ultrasonic flowmeters are extensively used in a range of applications including custody flow and process flow. A clamp-on ultrasonic flowmeter is used to verify the efficacy of various other flowmeters and temporary measurement. The demand for clamp-on ultrasonic flowmeters is on the rise, owing to their minimal maintenance, long service life, and ease of integration with new technologies. However, some factors that could hamper the adoption of clamp-on ultrasonic flowmeters in the upcoming decade include non-compatibility with non-conductive liquids.

Moreover, within the clamp-on ultrasonic flowmeter market, the ultrasonic flow measuring device provide a cost-effective flow measurement that offers high levels of accuracy– a factor that has led to a considerable rise in the usage of ultrasonic flowmeters in recent times. Advancements in the sensor technology are also expected to have a strong impact on the clamp-on ultrasonic flowmeter market during the forecast period. A number of players involved in the current market for clamp-on ultrasonic flowmeters are focusing on the launch of new products and solutions to establish a solid presence in the global market.

At the back of these factors, along with advancements in the electromagnetic induction technology, the global clamp-on ultrasonic flowmeter market is on course to reach the US$ 2.4 Bn mark by the end of 2030.

Rise in Applications of Ultrasonic Flowmeters to Aid Market Growth

In recent years, the demand for ultrasonic flowmeters has witnessed steady growth from various end-use industries such as oil & gas, pharmaceutical, water & wastewater, power generation, petrochemical, etc. The transit time ultrasonic flowmeter and Doppler are the two most prominent types of ultrasonic flowmeters that are increasingly being used worldwide– a factor that is expected to boost the growth of the global clamp-on ultrasonic flowmeter market during the assessment period. Ultrasonic flowmeters are slated to gain immense popularity in the upcoming years. Analysts at the Transparency Market Research are of the opinion that ultrasonic flowmeters are an ideal alternative or replacement for electromagnetic and vortex flowmeters.

The high demand for the non-intrusive technology has led to large-scale adoption of clamp-on ultrasonic flowmeters in recent times due to which, a steady growth for the clamp-on ultrasonic flowmeter market is anticipated. However, clamp-on ultrasonic flowmeters lack the accuracy provided by other alternative ultrasonic flowmeters– a factor that could hamper their sales, particularly in the first half of the forecast period.

In addition, the demand for ultrasonic flowmeters is on the rise, as they comply with evolving industry regulations and standards. Players involved in the current clamp-on ultrasonic flowmeter market landscape are expected to focus on minimizing errors in flare flow measurement and reduce flowmeter inaccuracy to strengthen their foothold in the current clamp-on ultrasonic flowmeter market landscape.

Market Players to Launch New Products for Competitive Edge

Several market players are expected to resort to organic as well as inorganic growth strategies during the forecast period. Companies are increasingly focusing on launching new products to gain a competitive edge in the clamp-on ultrasonic flowmeter market. For instance, in May 2020, Fuji Electric announced the launch of a new clamp-on ultrasonic flowmeter designed for saturated steam. Similarly, in May 2020, SONOTEC announced the launch of an industrial-grade clamp-on ultrasonic flowmeter for plastic pipes and tubes. In September 2020, AW-Lake launched a new clamp-on ultrasound flowmeter for a range of industrial applications.

Demand for Clamp-on Ultrasonic Flowmeters to Slump amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a moderate impact on the overall growth of the global clamp-on ultrasonic flowmeter market in 2020. Due to the temporary shutdown of various industries in China during the first quarter of 2020, the production of raw materials was affected as a result of which, the supply chain was predominantly disrupted. While the industrial sector in China opened toward the end of the first quarter, manufacturing and industrial sectors across the world witnessed minimal activity due to the stringent lockdown restrictions. The market is expected to show signs of recovery in 2021.