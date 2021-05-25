Claims of High Immunity through Vitamin Intake Creating Growth Prospects for Gummy Vitamins Through 2030

Companies in the Gummy Vitamins Market are facing issues in keeping their production facilities fully functional due to shortage of staff and resources amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. Get a hands-on over key drivers and threats to the Gummy Vitamins Market to make your company future-ready post the pandemic. Avails out reports for exciting prices to learn new opportunities that companies can capitalize on during and after the Coronavirus crisis.

The gummy vitamins market is expected to continue its steady growth on account of the growing micronutrients deficiency in the global population, coupled with the increasing consumer awareness about the consequential health impacts associated with vitamin deficiencies. The gummy vitamins market will grow at a Y-o-Y of 5.1% by volume in 2018 over 2017, according to a recent analysis by Fact.MR.

Gummy vitamins, which have long been viewed as a source of health supplements for kids, has been gaining widespread acceptance among the adult demographic as a flavorful alternative to OTC supplements. The Fact.MR study opines that adults account for more than 60% of gummy vitamins consumption. Further, the trend is expected to prevail as the global population continues to suffer from what has been termed as ‘pill fatigue’.

Changing lifestyle and increase in the average age of the global population is causing a substantial rise in the prescription medications being consumed. People with an aversion for large calcium or multivitamin pills also find gummy vitamins as an appealing alternative for their daily dietary supplement needs.

Growing Demand for Probiotic Gummy Vitamins to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

The Fact.MR study reveals that the growing demand for probiotics in the food and beverages industry is also expected to impact the market growth, as gummy vitamins enriched with probiotics are increasingly becoming popular among consumers. The rising prevalence of digestive ailments, and growing resistance of infections to traditional medications have spurred the demand for probiotic-enriched gummy vitamins variants.

With its immunity boosting properties, probiotics are being associated with promoting the overall well-being of an individual, a reason which has further propelled their usage in the dietary supplements market. While the demand for probiotics is on the rise, the amalgamation of probiotics when manufacturing gummy vitamins poses a daunting challenge.

Key companies have been focusing on addressing the challenge, and have launched probiotic gummy vitamins to capitalize on the trend. Owing to these factors the demand for gummy vitamins has been on a steady rise with the Fact.MR report suggesting a 391 tons rise in the production of the variant in 2019 over 2018.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan is expected to lead the gummy vitamins marketing growth, undergird by substantial increment in the disposable income of the middle class has aided the market growth in APEJ. Stringent competition among regional gummy vitamins manufacturers continues to serve as a boon to consumers who are witnessing access to cost-effective products.

‘Mindful Choices’ Trend to Uphold Sales of Vegan Gummy Vitamins

The “mindful choices” trend has dominated the F&B and dietary supplements market in recent times, and is expected to influence consumer purchases in the foreseeable future. Recent studies have linked the consumption of genetically modified products with liver damage and other health problems, and have been driving consumers to shift towards organic products.

As consumers growing increasingly aware of the ingredients used in the production of gummy vitamins, manufacturers are shifting towards organic and non-GMO blends of fruits, vegetables, and spices, while avoiding the use of trans-fats, chemicals, and dyes. The consumers’ willingness to spend more on organic products has further fuelled the demand and production of vegan gummy vitamins.

The Fact.MR report tracks the gummy vitamins market for the period 2018-2028. According to the report, the alkaline phosphatase kits market is projected to grow at 5.9% CAGR through 2028.

