Civil Service Association Calls for Better State Crisis Management | Free press

Authorities and politics are in full crisis mode. But are they fighting the pandemic and its consequences as best they can? The highest public service representative in Germany has doubts.

Berlin (dpa) – As a result of the corona pandemic, the official association dbb is calling for more targeted preparation of the federal and state governments for major crises. “The state must strengthen its resilience,” said dbb chairman Ulrich Silberbach of the German news agency.

The annual conference of the dbb will take place in Berlin this year. Regarding public service, Silberbach said, “The necessary consequences of the pandemic are clear: our colleagues must be better able to cope with future crisis situations.” In recent months, it has become apparent that during the crisis, the civil service runs up against its technical and personal limits far too often. “Because even in normal times, not only the public health service, but many other authorities and administrations are on edge.”

Silberbach said, “Only thanks to the tireless efforts of many public service officials are we still in a relatively good position.” But an improvement in disaster management is urgently needed. “Crisis situations must be trained better and more often,” demanded Silberbach. “In addition, federal, state and local governments must finally accelerate the development of an efficient and comprehensive digital infrastructure.”

The dbb officialbund und tarifunion represents the interests of employees and civil servants in the public sector. The dbb annual conference usually takes place several days at the beginning of the year in Cologne. This year it is a digital event broadcast by the dbb forum in Berlin. Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) and Federal Minister of the Family Franziska Giffey (SPD) are expected.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99