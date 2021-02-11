Civic Services Market Expanding Worldwide with Top Players Future Business Scope and Investment Analysis Report to 2025

Civic Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global Civic Services market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.

The global civic services market is expected to grow from $928.39 billion in 2020 to $964.96 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1211.46 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

Key Vendors:

Southern Baptist Churches; World Food Programme; UNICEF; The Salvation Army and Feeding America., request a free sample for a complete list of companies.

Market Overview:

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global civic services market, accounting for 36% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 32% of the global civic services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global civic services market.

The civic services market consists of the sales of civic services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that organize and promote religious activities; support various causes through grantmaking; advocate various social and political causes; and promote and defend the interests of their members. A service can be defined as a transaction between a buyer and a seller without the transfer of any physical goods or commodities. Examples of civic service organizations include community associations or organizations, ethnic associations, fraternal associations or lodges, girl guiding organizations, history societies, parent-teacher associations, retirement associations, scouting organizations, and students’ associations. The civic services market is segmented into religious organizations; NGOs and charitable organizations; and political organizations, unions and associations.

NGOs and charitable organizations are increasingly investing in customer relationship management (CRM) software to track donations and manage donor contact information. CRM software offers multiple functionalities such as email, phone, activity tracking, customer communication and others in a single system without having to use multiple software tools. CRM software also provides efficient data management and secure storage of donor contact information using cloud and encryption technology. According to the 2018 Global NGO Technology Report, 45% of the surveyed NGOs use CRM software to track donations and manage donor communications. For instance, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, a charitable foundation uses SpringCM for document management and Salesforce for customer relationship management.

Scope:

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Religious Organizations; NGOs And Charitable Organizations; Political Organizations, Unions And Associations

2) By Mode of Donation: Online; Offline

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Civic Services in these regions, from 2015 to 2021(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Civic Services market with an analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of the penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Civic Services market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.

Customization of the Report: The report can be further customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional charges will be added for limited additional research.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

