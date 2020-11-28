City Council insists on sufficient staff for vaccinations | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – The German Association of Cities is asking the federal states to provide medical personnel quickly enough for corona vaccinations. “If the vaccine is there, the vaccinations should not fail because of a lack of staff,” said city council chairman Burkhard Jung (SPD) of the German news agency.

He says “mass vaccinations” will not be possible for the general public before the summer, although Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) expects the first vaccine to be approved in December. According to the current ZDF “Politbarometer”, more than half of the citizens (51 percent) want to be vaccinated, 29 percent are not sure yet and 20 percent absolutely do not want to.

In Germany, health authorities reported 21,695 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within 24 hours, the RKI reported early Saturday morning. Last Saturday the number was 22,964. The peak was reached a week ago (Nov. 20) Friday with 23,648 reported cases. Health authorities also reported 379 new deaths within one day. Slight relaxation became evident in the intensive care units. The registry of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (DIVI) contained 5,526 free intensive care beds (from 12:15 p.m.) on Saturday, about 200 more than the day before.

“Of course, the cities are actively supporting the establishment and operation of the vaccination centers,” said Jung. “You are able to quickly make the necessary organizational preparations. This means, for example, renting and furnishing buildings. “The costs of the municipalities should be offset by the federal, state and health insurers.

The vaccinations themselves fall under the responsibility of the statutory health insurers and their GPs, according to the mayor of Leipzig. The health authorities are already busy. “We call on the states to work with statutory health insurers to quickly find enough medical and nursing staff for the vaccination centers and the mobile vaccination teams.” Time is of the essence as the first batches of vaccine should be available soon, even if initially only “for a relatively small group of people”.

Health Minister Spahn told Bayerischer Rundfunk in an interview last week on B5 aktuell that everyone could decide for themselves whether to accept this offer. But, “At the end of the day, I expect and request that the vast majority of those working in the health department also be vaccinated.” It’s not just about protecting yourself, but also about those you care about.

Spahn has asked the states that the vaccination centers should be ready for use by mid-December. Jung cautioned against the impression that there could be vaccination centers in many places from January. “We even assume that mobile vaccination teams in particular will travel to healthcare facilities and hospitals well into the spring,” says Jung. No unrealistic expectations should be created. “According to plans by the federal and state governments, massive vaccinations for the general population will be possible in the summer at the earliest.” Several vaccine manufacturers have released promising test data in recent weeks. However, no approval has been given yet.

The German Patient Protection Foundation accused Health Minister Spahn of raising false expectations. Comments from Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) about changing the planned order are also irritating, said Eugen Brysch, board member of the German news agency in Berlin. Scientific government advisers had recommended priority for the elderly and the sick. Merkel had said in her government statement on Thursday, “We have agreed that these vaccines will then be offered to people working in the medical, nursing sector and that they will be the first to access them.”

Brysch now warned that the vaccine would initially not be available to people who need care, are seriously and chronically ill. “The risk group must not lose their first place,” he demanded. “That is why the Bundestag must immediately set clear priorities for people and professions.”

Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) expects popular approval to increase once vaccine deliveries begin. “We need people’s willingness to get vaccinated,” said the Augsburger Allgemeine CDU politician (Saturday). “But there will be no compulsory vaccination. No one with responsibility wants that. “

In the Bavarian city of Passau, with nearly 440 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days, one of the places in Germany most affected by Corona today, strict exit restrictions apply on Saturday. Citizens may only leave the home for a valid reason, for example to go to work, to the doctor or to go shopping.

Chancellor Merkel encouraged citizens in her video podcast published Saturday. “We’ve come a long way,” she said. “We can assume that one or more vaccines will not be available at Saint Never, but in the near future.”