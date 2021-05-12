Citrus Oil Market (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) 2021 to See Major Growth in Revenue, Leading Players -Symrise; Lionel Hitchen Limited; Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd

Global citrus oil market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for natural products and increasing application of citrus oil is the factor for the market growth.

Citrus Oil is oil which is extracted from the citrus fruits. They are widely used in perfumery and to flavor soft drinks or sweets. They are also used to clean metal surfaces, clothes, and kitchen utensils. They also have the ability to get combined with other essential oils to make them extremely popular with herbal remedies and aromatherapy. Some of the common types of the citrus oil are lemon oil, mandarin oil, lime oil, bergamot oil, and grapefruit oil. This oil is widely used in application such as personal care and products, home care, food & beverage, therapeutic massage, among others.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Rising demand for plant- based extracts will enhance the market growth

Easy availability of the product in the market is another factor boosting the market growth

Increasing demand for natural medicines among population will also acts as a market driver

Increasing awareness about the health benefits of citrus oil will drive the growth of this market

Availability of substitute in the market will hamper the market growth

Growing demand for other essential oil is restricting the growth of this market

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends and dynamics in the Citrus Oil market.

In-depth analysis is done by constructing market estimations for the key market segments to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape and value chain to understand the competitive environment across the geographies.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

A comprehensive analysis of the region is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities in these geographies

Conducts Overall CITRUS OIL Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Oil Type (Orange Oil, Bergamot Oil, Lemon Oil, Lime Oil, Mandarin Oil, Grapefruit Oil),

Application (Food & Beverage, Cosmetics and Personal Care Products, Home Care Products, Therapeutic Massage Oil, Other),

Extraction Method (Steam Distilled, Cold Pressed, Hydro Distillation),

Fold Type (2-4 Folded, 5-7 Folded, 8-10 Folded, Above 10 Folded),

Grade (Deterpenated Oil, Terpene Oil),

Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Modern Trade, Specialty Stores, Mono Brand Store, Online Retailer, Other)

The CITRUS OIL report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, BASF SE announced their acquisition of Isobionics and also partnered with Conagen. This will help the company to expand their business in the natural aroma market. Through integrating their R&D innovation and wide market exposure with Isobionics and Conagen’s know-how and experience, they aim to develop biotech-based aroma ingredients. This acquisition will strengthen their position in the market and enhance their product offering

In January 2019, Archer Daniels Midland Company announced the acquisition of Florida Chemical Company. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen them in the citrus flavors market. With this new addition, the company will be also able to enhance their product offering and will provide better products and solutions to their customer.

Some Points from Table of Content

COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Citrus Oil Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2020

Chapter 1 Citrus Oil Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Citrus Oil

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Citrus Oil industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Citrus Oil Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Citrus Oil Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Citrus Oil Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 North America Citrus Oil Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Citrus Oil Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Citrus Oil Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Citrus Oil Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Citrus Oil Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Citrus Oil Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

