Citrus Fruit Coatings Market Growth by Global Key Players: Valent BioSciences Corporation, Nipro Fresh, Fomesa Fruitech, SLU, United Phosphorus Inc

The Citrus Fruit Coatings market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Citrus Fruit Coatings Market with its specific geographical regions.

The citrus fruit coatings market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

– The growing consumption of citrus fruits in the globally is augmenting the citrus fruit coatings market to enhance the shelf life of the fruit.

– North America and Asia-Pacific are the leading regions driving the market. United States based players such as John Bean Technologies (JBT) provides wide range of premium hybrid coatings for citrus that maximises packer value in the domestic and export markets. Thereby, boosting the use in domestic as well as international market.

Top Leading Manufactures-

Valent BioSciences Corporation, Nipro Fresh, Fomesa Fruitech, SLU, United Phosphorus Inc., John Bean Technologies, AgroFresh, Xeda International Group, Productos Citrosol S.A.

Market Scenario

Growing Consumption of Citrus Fruits

The growing consumption of citrus fruit is vastly driving the market studied, owing to changing consumer preferences. Oranges are highly consumed in American region, specially in Brazil and United States. The demand for citrus fruit coatings is augmenting for it is specially formulated for packers who require a highly attractive and durable shine all the way to market. The fruits packed for domestic or international consumption, packers use a coating that protects fruit under extreme processing, environmental and shipping conditions from the packinghouse to the marketplace, and ultimately to the consumer, without jeopardizing the health of the fruit. Thus, boosting consumer preference and contributing to the market studied.

Competitive Landscape

The global citrus fruit coating market is fragmented with presence of global and regional players. Investments & expansions formed the most preferred strategy among the key players to attract and retain new customers globally. They also focused on acquiring local players of emerging markets to expand their business on a global scale and sustain the competition prevailing in the market. New product launches also helped major players in strengthening their product portfolio.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

