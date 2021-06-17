Citric Acidulants Industry Research by Fact.MR Forecast 2020 to 2030

The Acidulants Market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5244

Acidulants are needed in the food and beverage industry as a key chemical compound for improving the quality of food products. Owing to diverse applications of acidulants and associated benefits, rapid growth of around 5% will be witnessed in the market in terms of revenue, which will reach a figure of around US$ 3.5 Bn by the end of 2030. The COVID-19 has proven to have had an adverse impact on the global acidulants market. The pandemic has reduced the production of acidulants due to government restrictions regarding health & safety, and a decrease in demand of the product has also been observed.

Widespread functions of acidulants such as pH control, preservatives, etc., is one of the main causes of introduction of more competition in the market, which, as a result, has paved the way for further technological advancements pertaining to acidulants. Investments in research & development by key players such as Archer Daniels Midland and Tate & Lyle PLC are also important aspects in terms of market growth.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5244

Key Takeaways from Acidulants Market Study

The flavor enhancers segment holds a majority share of 32% in the global acidulants market.

Asia Pacific is a dominating region with a market value of US$ 809 million as of 2019.

Acetic acid is the largest segment, and is predicted to expand at a rate of more than 4% over the forecast period.

Bakery & confectionery applications of acidulants are set to reach a noteworthy market value of US$ 1.8 billion by 2030.

Investments of players in expansion of feed acidulants portfolio to act as a key opportunity in the growth of the acidulants market.

Food grade acidulants is a key segment with a collective consumption of 1.8 million tons of acidulants, as of 2019.

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected the production of acidulants, and demand has also been hit due to reduced industrial activities across the globe.

“Expansion of footprint through acquisition of low tier companies by leading players will act as a key factor for growth in the acidulants market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Acidulants Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the acidulants market with detailed segmentation on the basis of type, function, grade, application, and key regions.

Type

Acetic Acid

Fumaric Acid

Citric Acid

Phosphoric Acid

Lactic Acid

Malic Acid

Tartaric Acid

Function

Flavor Enhancers

Microbial Control

pH Control

Preservatives

Grade

Food

Feed

Application

Bakery & Confectionary

Beverages

Dairy Food

Animal Nutrition

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa“This taxonomy prepared is confidential and intended exclusively for the individual or entity with whom it is being shared. Reading, disseminating, distributing, or copying this to any party other than addressee(s) is unauthorized and prohibited.”

Increased Competition Leading to Different Approaches for Market Growth

The global acidulants market has a vast number of leading players, thereby making it significantly fragmented in nature. To tackle the competition, key companies have adopted a number of strategies to bolster their footprints in the acidulants market, such as important acquisitions. For example, Archer Daniels Midland recently acquired Neovia, an animal nutrition company, which has helped Archer Daniels Midland to further expand its product portfolio of feed acidulants in the market.

Other strategies such as hosting seminars and providing sponsorships of events pertaining to the food & beverage sector is also one of the prime factors of establishing an awareness of a brand, which, as a result, helps progress in the acidulants market space.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5244

Key findings of the report:

Prominent manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment providers, traders, and distributors in the market.

In-depth analysis of important market segments, market potential, impacting trends, and challenges.

Critical examination of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Extensive investigation of the effects of the growth of relevant industries.

Accurate data regarding the future prospects of the during the forecast period.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/10/10/1928090/0/en/Global-Magnesium-Sulphate-Market-to-Undergo-a-Paradigm-Shift-in-Nutraceuticals-Reveals-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com