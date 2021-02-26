Citric Acid Market Revenue, Status and Outlook 2021 to 2025

Global Citric Acid Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2025

The Citric Acid Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The citric acid market is valued in the year 2020 and anticipated to grow at a CAGR 3.5% of from 2020-2025.

Top Leading Companies of Global Citric Acid Market are Tate & Lyle, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Jungbunzlauer AG, Cargil Corporation and others.

What is Citric Acid Market?

Citric acid is a weak organic acid found in fruits and vegetables. It adds sour taste to the food and juices. Citric acid market is segmented based on the form which is found in liquid or powder form. Citric acid is also segmented by grades those are food grade, Industrial grade and pharmaceutical grade. Food grade citric acid is water soluble and used in flavoring of food. By adding citric acid in foods it balances the PH in foods and the PH adjustments is used in pectin for gelling and to set gelatin. Citric acid is also used in wine to prevent ferric turbidity metals forming in the oxidation process. Citric acid is also used in cleaning process where it kills bacteria. It is also effective at removing soaps scum and rust.

What are the major applications for Citric Acid Market?

The various end users assessed includes personal care, acidulent, stabilizer, cleaning agent, binding agent, animal feeds. Citric acid is used in personal care in products like shampoos and soaps which works as an anti-dandruff agent in shampoos. Citric acid is also used in health care. It helps to bind with the excess calcium in the kidney which may results in kidney stones. Citric acid helps to reduce the pain and helps in removing the kidney stones.

Citric Acid Market

Market Research and Market Trends of Citric Acid Market:

The new trend in citric acid is increasing its production and also increasing its usage in biopolymers, for drug delivery, tissue engineering for culturing a variety of cells and many other biomedical applications.

In recent years the various agricultural waste residuals and by products such as molasses, wheat bran, coffee husk, fruit pomace waste are used as a substrate for citric acid production by solid-state fermentation.

Citric acid is lately employed for chemical leaching of impurities from natural ores to extract metals of interest.

Citric acid also is being used in poultry. By addition of citric acid in diet showed a beneficial effect on the performance of poultry by decreasing the pathogenic bacteria that effect the intestinal health of the poultry.

