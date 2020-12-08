Citric Acid in Food Application Market (COVID-19 Analysis): Indoor Applications Projected to be the Most Attractive Segment during 2020-2027

Top Key Players Included in This Report: ADM, Cargill, Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Kenko Corporation, Pfizer, Inc., Cofco, Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co. Ltd, Foodchem International Corporation, RZBC Group, Weifang Ensign Industry Co., Ltd., Danisco A/S, Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd., and S.A. Citrique Belge N.V., among other domestic and global players.

Citric acid in food application market is expected to grow at a growth rate of 9.00% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The increasing demand for ready-to-eat foods drives the citric acid in food application market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

The increasing consumption of convenience food and beverage products is a major factor driving growth of the global citric acid in food application market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. In addition, rising need for food safety is another factor expected to support growth of the target market. Increase in disposable income, high demand for the product to preserve food, increasing demand for the compound in pharmaceutical industry for the manufacturing of digestive medicines and rising usage as an additive in food products as it imparts tartness and sourness as well as enhances flavors, therefore are also adding thrust to the growth of the market. However, the regular consumption of citric acid causes vomiting, diarrhoea and loss of appetite will hinder the growth of the market. To overcome such hindrances, the growing demand for citric acid from food and beverage industries, associated with rising consumption of convenience food owing to busy lifestyle will cater various lucrative opportunities which will flourish the growth of the citric acid in food application market in the above mentioned forecast period.

The high dosage of citric acid increases toxicity in the body which may lead to nerve damage, kidney problems, and radical damage, thus are expected to challenge the growth of the citric acid in food application in the forecast period 2020 to 2027..

Conducts Overall CITRIC ACID IN FOOD APPLICATION Market Segmentation:

By Form (Anhydrous, Liquid), Function (Acidulant, Antioxidant, Preservative, Sequestrant, Flavoring Agent),

Grade (Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Industrial Grade),

Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals, Reagent, Personal Care, Others)

Citric Acid in Food Application Market Country Level Analysis

Citric acid in food application market is analyses and market size, volume information is provided by country by, form, function, grade and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the citric acid in food application market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific(APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA).

North America dominates the citric acid in food application market because of the rise in the demand for digestive citric acid-based food and beverages and pharmaceuticals in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to increasing geriatric population and occurrence of lifestyle diseases such as mental health problems, cardiovascular diseases and gut health-related issues in the region.

