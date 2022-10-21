Citizens, leaders react to British PM’s resignation

Good Morning America

How new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss misplaced her authority to manipulate

It was solely six weeks in the past that Liz Truss met Queen Elizabeth II and was appointed the brand new prime minister of the U.Ok. However six weeks is a very long time in British politics and, after a significant coverage U-turn together with unconvincing makes an attempt to reassure her Conservative celebration and the general public, she is already below main stress to resign. Prime Minister Truss, who remained loyal to her predecessor Boris Johnson earlier than his resignation this summer time, received the Conservative management contest with the promise of a low tax, excessive progress economic system. Kwasi Kwarteng, the brand new Chancellor of the Exchequer, introduced the federal government’s first main coverage plan to advance Truss’s financial imaginative and prescient within the Home of Commons on Sept. 23.