Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) RAN Market infrastructure a $1 Billion opportunity

The annual investments in LTE and 5G NR-based RAN (Radio Access Network) infrastructure for CBRS networks will surpass $1 Billion by 2023, despite the ongoing economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This 400-plus page report package is the most comprehensive publication on the CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service) market. In addition to detailed market size projections, it profiles more than 270 ecosystem players and covers over 20 case studies of CBRS network deployments. Kindly also issue the press release below to promote the report package:

The CBRS market remains largely unfazed by the economic disruption associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, with the exception of certain enterprise and vertical submarkets. It is estimated that annual investments in LTE and 5G NR-based CBRS RAN infrastructure will account for more than $300 Million by the end of 2020.

LTE-based CBRS network deployments are beginning to gain considerable momentum, with thousands of operational cell sites throughout the United States to support use cases as diverse as mobile network densification, FWA, neutral host infrastructure, and private cellular networks for enterprises and vertical industries.

We expect initial rollouts of 5G NR network equipment in the CBRS band to commence in 2021, paving the way for industrial IoT and other advanced application scenarios with demanding performance requirements in terms of throughput, latency, reliability, availability and connection density.

Available Sample Report in PDF Version along with Graphs and Figures@https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/contact/1543403?ref=Sample-and-Brochure&toccode=SDMRIC1543403

The report covers the following topics:

Introduction to LTE and 5G NR-based CBRS networks

Value chain and ecosystem structure

Market drivers and challenges

Technical aspects including CBRS spectrum sharing rules, system architecture, functional elements, core network integration and security

Key trends such as mobile network densification, LTE and 5G NR-based fixed wireless broadband rollouts, neutral host small cell infrastructure for a variety of venues, and the growing prevalence of private cellular networks to support enterprise and industrial IoT applications

Future roadmap of LTE and 5G NR in CBRS spectrum

Business models, use cases and application scenarios

Standardization, regulatory and collaborative initiatives

Case studies of LTE and 5G NR-based CBRS network deployments

Profiles and strategies of more than 270 ecosystem players

Strategic recommendations for LTE and 5G NR equipment suppliers, system integrators, service providers, enterprises and vertical industries

Market analysis and forecasts from 2020 till 2030

Forecast Segmentation

Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

CBRS RAN Infrastructure

Air Interface Technologies

LTE

5G NR

Cell Types

Indoor Small Cells

Outdoor Small Cells

Use Cases

Mobile Network Densification

FWA (Fixed Wireless Access)

Cable Operators & New Entrants

Neutral Hosts

Private Cellular Networks

○ Offices, Buildings & Corporate Campuses

○ Vertical Industries

Vertical Industries for Private Cellular Networks

Manufacturing

Transportation

Utilities

Mining

Oil & Gas

Healthcare

Education

Retail & Hospitality

Government & Municipalities

Other Verticals

CBRS Terminal Equipment

Air Interface Technologies

LTE

5G NR

Form Factors

Smartphones & Handheld Terminals

Mobile & Vehicular Routers

Fixed CPEs (Customer Premises Equipment)

Tablets & Notebook PCs

IoT Modules, Dongles & Others

After long time spend in formation of rules and regulation, standardization and technical implementation activities, the United States’ dynamic, three-tiered, hierarchical framework to coordinate shared use of 150 MHz of spectrum in the 3.5 GHz CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service) band has finally become a commercial reality. Although the shared spectrum arrangement is access technology neutral, the 3GPP cellular wireless ecosystem is at the forefront of CBRS adoption given the desirability of mid-band spectrum for both LTE and 5G NR network buildouts due its optimal blend of propagation characteristics and capacity.

Available Discount@https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/contact/1543403?ref=Discount&toccode=SDMRIC1543403

Table Of Content

1 Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1 Executive Summary

1.2 Topics Covered

1.3 Forecast Segmentation

1.4 Key Questions Answered

1.5 Key Findings

1.6 Methodology

1.7 Target Audience

1.8 Companies & Organizations Mentioned

2 Chapter 2: An Overview of LTE & 5G NR-Based CBRS Networks

2.1 Spectrum: The Lifeblood of the Wireless Communications Industry

2.1.1 Traditional Exclusive-Use Licensed Spectrum

2.1.2 CBRS Shared Spectrum

2.2 How CBRS Spectrum Differs From Traditional Licensed Frequencies

2.2.1 Exclusive vs. Shared Use

2.2.2 License Fees & Validity

2.2.3 Network Buildout & Service Obligations

2.2.4 Power Limits & Other Restrictions

2.3 Why Utilize CBRS Spectrum for LTE & 5G NR Networks?

2.3.1 Alleviating Capacity Constraints on Mobile Operator Spectrum

2.3.2 New Business Models: Neutral Host, Enterprise & Private Cellular Networks

2.3.3 Resurgence of FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) Services

2.4 The Value Chain of LTE & 5G NR-Based CBRS Networks

2.4.1 Chipset & Enabling Technology Specialists

2.4.2 Terminal OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers)

2.4.3 LTE & 5G NR Infrastructure Suppliers

2.4.4 Wireless Service Providers

2.4.4.1 Mobile Operators

2.4.4.2 Fixed-Line Service Providers

2.4.4.3 MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operators)

2.4.4.4 Towercos (Tower Companies)

2.4.4.5 Neutral Hosts

2.4.4.6 Private Network Operators

2.4.5 End Users

2.4.5.1 Consumers

2.4.5.2 Enterprises & Vertical Industries

2.4.6 Other Ecosystem Players

2.5 Market Drivers

2.5.1 Continued Growth of Mobile Data Traffic

2.5.2 New Revenue Streams: FWA, IoT & Vertical-Focused Services

2.5.3 Private & Neutral-Host Network Deployments

2.5.4 CBRS Shared Spectrum Availability to view full toc click here@https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/toc_publisher/1543403?code=SDMRIC1543403

Contact Us

Supply Demand Market Research

Charles Lee

302-20 Misssisauga Valley, Missisauga,

L5A 3S1, Toronto, Canada

Ph. +1-276-477-5910

Email info@supplydemandmarketresearch.com