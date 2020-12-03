Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) RAN Market infrastructure a $1 Billion opportunity
The annual investments in LTE and 5G NR-based CBRS RAN infrastructure will account for more than $300 Million by the end of 2020.
The annual investments in LTE and 5G NR-based RAN (Radio Access Network) infrastructure for CBRS networks will surpass $1 Billion by 2023, despite the ongoing economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This 400-plus page report package is the most comprehensive publication on the CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service) market. In addition to detailed market size projections, it profiles more than 270 ecosystem players and covers over 20 case studies of CBRS network deployments.
The CBRS market remains largely unfazed by the economic disruption associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, with the exception of certain enterprise and vertical submarkets. It is estimated that annual investments in LTE and 5G NR-based CBRS RAN infrastructure will account for more than $300 Million by the end of 2020.
LTE-based CBRS network deployments are beginning to gain considerable momentum, with thousands of operational cell sites throughout the United States to support use cases as diverse as mobile network densification, FWA, neutral host infrastructure, and private cellular networks for enterprises and vertical industries.
We expect initial rollouts of 5G NR network equipment in the CBRS band to commence in 2021, paving the way for industrial IoT and other advanced application scenarios with demanding performance requirements in terms of throughput, latency, reliability, availability and connection density.
The report covers the following topics:
- Introduction to LTE and 5G NR-based CBRS networks
- Value chain and ecosystem structure
- Market drivers and challenges
- Technical aspects including CBRS spectrum sharing rules, system architecture, functional elements, core network integration and security
- Key trends such as mobile network densification, LTE and 5G NR-based fixed wireless broadband rollouts, neutral host small cell infrastructure for a variety of venues, and the growing prevalence of private cellular networks to support enterprise and industrial IoT applications
- Future roadmap of LTE and 5G NR in CBRS spectrum
- Business models, use cases and application scenarios
- Standardization, regulatory and collaborative initiatives
- Case studies of LTE and 5G NR-based CBRS network deployments
- Profiles and strategies of more than 270 ecosystem players
- Strategic recommendations for LTE and 5G NR equipment suppliers, system integrators, service providers, enterprises and vertical industries
- Market analysis and forecasts from 2020 till 2030
Forecast Segmentation
Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:
CBRS RAN Infrastructure
Air Interface Technologies
- LTE
- 5G NR
Cell Types
- Indoor Small Cells
- Outdoor Small Cells
Use Cases
- Mobile Network Densification
- FWA (Fixed Wireless Access)
- Cable Operators & New Entrants
- Neutral Hosts
- Private Cellular Networks
○ Offices, Buildings & Corporate Campuses
○ Vertical Industries
Vertical Industries for Private Cellular Networks
- Manufacturing
- Transportation
- Utilities
- Mining
- Oil & Gas
- Healthcare
- Education
- Retail & Hospitality
- Government & Municipalities
- Other Verticals
CBRS Terminal Equipment
Air Interface Technologies
- LTE
- 5G NR
Form Factors
- Smartphones & Handheld Terminals
- Mobile & Vehicular Routers
- Fixed CPEs (Customer Premises Equipment)
- Tablets & Notebook PCs
- IoT Modules, Dongles & Others
After long time spend in formation of rules and regulation, standardization and technical implementation activities, the United States’ dynamic, three-tiered, hierarchical framework to coordinate shared use of 150 MHz of spectrum in the 3.5 GHz CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service) band has finally become a commercial reality. Although the shared spectrum arrangement is access technology neutral, the 3GPP cellular wireless ecosystem is at the forefront of CBRS adoption given the desirability of mid-band spectrum for both LTE and 5G NR network buildouts due its optimal blend of propagation characteristics and capacity.
Table Of Content
1 Chapter 1: Introduction
1.1 Executive Summary
1.2 Topics Covered
1.3 Forecast Segmentation
1.4 Key Questions Answered
1.5 Key Findings
1.6 Methodology
1.7 Target Audience
1.8 Companies & Organizations Mentioned
2 Chapter 2: An Overview of LTE & 5G NR-Based CBRS Networks
2.1 Spectrum: The Lifeblood of the Wireless Communications Industry
2.1.1 Traditional Exclusive-Use Licensed Spectrum
2.1.2 CBRS Shared Spectrum
2.2 How CBRS Spectrum Differs From Traditional Licensed Frequencies
2.2.1 Exclusive vs. Shared Use
2.2.2 License Fees & Validity
2.2.3 Network Buildout & Service Obligations
2.2.4 Power Limits & Other Restrictions
2.3 Why Utilize CBRS Spectrum for LTE & 5G NR Networks?
2.3.1 Alleviating Capacity Constraints on Mobile Operator Spectrum
2.3.2 New Business Models: Neutral Host, Enterprise & Private Cellular Networks
2.3.3 Resurgence of FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) Services
2.4 The Value Chain of LTE & 5G NR-Based CBRS Networks
2.4.1 Chipset & Enabling Technology Specialists
2.4.2 Terminal OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers)
2.4.3 LTE & 5G NR Infrastructure Suppliers
2.4.4 Wireless Service Providers
2.4.4.1 Mobile Operators
2.4.4.2 Fixed-Line Service Providers
2.4.4.3 MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operators)
2.4.4.4 Towercos (Tower Companies)
2.4.4.5 Neutral Hosts
2.4.4.6 Private Network Operators
2.4.5 End Users
2.4.5.1 Consumers
2.4.5.2 Enterprises & Vertical Industries
2.4.6 Other Ecosystem Players
2.5 Market Drivers
2.5.1 Continued Growth of Mobile Data Traffic
2.5.2 New Revenue Streams: FWA, IoT & Vertical-Focused Services
2.5.3 Private & Neutral-Host Network Deployments
2.5.4 CBRS Shared Spectrum Availability
