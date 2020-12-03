Technology
Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) RAN Market infrastructure a $1 Billion opportunity

The annual investments in LTE and 5G NR-based CBRS RAN infrastructure will account for more than $300 Million by the end of 2020.

The  annual investments in LTE and 5G NR-based RAN (Radio Access Network) infrastructure for CBRS networks will surpass $1 Billion by 2023, despite the ongoing economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This 400-plus page report package is the most comprehensive publication on the CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service) market. In addition to detailed market size projections, it profiles more than 270 ecosystem players and covers over 20 case studies of CBRS network deployments.

LTE-based CBRS network deployments are beginning to gain considerable momentum, with thousands of operational cell sites throughout the United States to support use cases as diverse as mobile network densification, FWA, neutral host infrastructure, and private cellular networks for enterprises and vertical industries.

We expect initial rollouts of 5G NR network equipment in the CBRS band to commence in 2021, paving the way for industrial IoT and other advanced application scenarios with demanding performance requirements in terms of throughput, latency, reliability, availability and connection density.

The report covers the following topics:

  • Introduction to LTE and 5G NR-based CBRS networks
  • Value chain and ecosystem structure
  • Market drivers and challenges
  • Technical aspects including CBRS spectrum sharing rules, system architecture, functional elements, core network integration and security
  • Key trends such as mobile network densification, LTE and 5G NR-based fixed wireless broadband rollouts, neutral host small cell infrastructure for a variety of venues, and the growing prevalence of private cellular networks to support enterprise and industrial IoT applications
  • Future roadmap of LTE and 5G NR in CBRS spectrum
  • Business models, use cases and application scenarios
  • Standardization, regulatory and collaborative initiatives
  • Case studies of LTE and 5G NR-based CBRS network deployments
  • Profiles and strategies of more than 270 ecosystem players
  • Strategic recommendations for LTE and 5G NR equipment suppliers, system integrators, service providers, enterprises and vertical industries
  • Market analysis and forecasts from 2020 till 2030

Forecast Segmentation

Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

CBRS RAN Infrastructure

 Air Interface Technologies

  • LTE
  • 5G NR

 Cell Types

  • Indoor Small Cells
  • Outdoor Small Cells

 Use Cases

  • Mobile Network Densification
  • FWA (Fixed Wireless Access)
  • Cable Operators & New Entrants
  • Neutral Hosts
  • Private Cellular Networks

○ Offices, Buildings & Corporate Campuses

○ Vertical Industries

 Vertical Industries for Private Cellular Networks

  • Manufacturing
  • Transportation
  • Utilities
  • Mining
  • Oil & Gas
  • Healthcare
  • Education
  • Retail & Hospitality
  • Government & Municipalities
  • Other Verticals

CBRS Terminal Equipment

 Air Interface Technologies

  • LTE
  • 5G NR

 Form Factors

  • Smartphones & Handheld Terminals
  • Mobile & Vehicular Routers
  • Fixed CPEs (Customer Premises Equipment)
  • Tablets & Notebook PCs
  • IoT Modules, Dongles & Others

After long time spend in formation of rules and regulation, standardization and technical implementation activities, the United States’ dynamic, three-tiered, hierarchical framework to coordinate shared use of 150 MHz of spectrum in the 3.5 GHz CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service) band has finally become a commercial reality. Although the shared spectrum arrangement is access technology neutral, the 3GPP cellular wireless ecosystem is at the forefront of CBRS adoption given the desirability of mid-band spectrum for both LTE and 5G NR network buildouts due its optimal blend of propagation characteristics and capacity.

Table Of Content

1 Chapter  1:  Introduction
1.1 Executive  Summary
1.2 Topics  Covered
1.3 Forecast  Segmentation
1.4 Key  Questions  Answered
1.5 Key  Findings
1.6 Methodology
1.7 Target  Audience
1.8 Companies  &  Organizations  Mentioned

2 Chapter  2:  An  Overview  of  LTE  &  5G  NR-Based  CBRS  Networks
2.1 Spectrum:  The  Lifeblood  of  the  Wireless  Communications  Industry
2.1.1 Traditional  Exclusive-Use  Licensed  Spectrum
2.1.2 CBRS  Shared  Spectrum
2.2 How  CBRS  Spectrum  Differs  From  Traditional  Licensed  Frequencies
2.2.1 Exclusive  vs.  Shared  Use
2.2.2 License  Fees  &  Validity
2.2.3 Network  Buildout  &  Service  Obligations
2.2.4 Power  Limits  &  Other  Restrictions
2.3 Why  Utilize  CBRS  Spectrum  for  LTE  &  5G  NR  Networks?
2.3.1 Alleviating  Capacity  Constraints  on  Mobile  Operator  Spectrum
2.3.2 New  Business  Models:  Neutral  Host,  Enterprise  &  Private  Cellular  Networks
2.3.3 Resurgence  of  FWA  (Fixed  Wireless  Access)  Services
2.4 The  Value  Chain  of  LTE  &  5G  NR-Based  CBRS  Networks
2.4.1 Chipset  &  Enabling  Technology  Specialists
2.4.2 Terminal  OEMs  (Original  Equipment  Manufacturers)
2.4.3 LTE  &  5G  NR  Infrastructure  Suppliers
2.4.4 Wireless  Service  Providers
2.4.4.1 Mobile  Operators
2.4.4.2 Fixed-Line  Service  Providers
2.4.4.3 MVNOs  (Mobile  Virtual  Network  Operators)
2.4.4.4 Towercos  (Tower  Companies)
2.4.4.5 Neutral  Hosts
2.4.4.6 Private  Network  Operators
2.4.5 End  Users
2.4.5.1 Consumers
2.4.5.2 Enterprises  &  Vertical  Industries
2.4.6 Other  Ecosystem  Players
2.5 Market  Drivers
2.5.1 Continued  Growth  of  Mobile  Data  Traffic
2.5.2 New  Revenue  Streams:  FWA,  IoT  &  Vertical-Focused  Services
2.5.3 Private  &  Neutral-Host  Network  Deployments
2.5.4 CBRS  Shared  Spectrum  Availability

