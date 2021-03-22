Citizen Services AI Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 46.4% and Forecast to 2027

Global Citizen Services AI Market is valued at approximately USD 1 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 46.4% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Growing demand of IT infrastructure in government departments and need of automation process is expected to drive the market growth. IT modernization helps in managing or replacing aging hardware and software solutions with more automated and innovative solutions. For instance, as per govloop Government of United States has planned to invest 78 percent of USD 82 billion federal IT spending on IT infrastructure. Furthermore, Specifically, 5,233 of the government’s approximately 7,000 IT investments had spent on all O&M activities. Such spending has increased over the last 7 years. Thus, rising IT infrastructure for advancing and modernizing manual process is expected to drive the market growth.

On the basis of segmentation, the Citizen Services AI market is segmented into Application and Technology. Application segment is further divided into Traffic and Transportation Management, Healthcare, Public Safety, Utilities and General Services, Technology segment is categorized into Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing Image Processing and Face Recognition. Face recognition is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period owing to rising demand for security and tracking system.

The regional analysis of global Citizen Services AI market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the market owing to rising technological advancements and IT infrastructure services in this region.

Market players include-

Accenture

Alibaba

AWS

IBM

Intel

Microsoft

NVIDIA

Pegasystems

Servicenow

Tencent

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Traffic and Transportation Management

Healthcare

Public Safety

Utilities

General Services

By Technology:

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Image Processing

Face Recognition

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2018 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Citizen Services AI Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Global Citizen Services AI Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Citizen Services AI Market Dynamics

Chapter 5. Global Citizen Services AI Market, By Application

Chapter 6. Global Citizen Services AI Market, by Technology

Chapter 7. Global Citizen Services AI Market, by Regional Analysis

8.7. Competitive Intelligence

8.7.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

8.7.2. Top Market Strategies

8.8. Company Profiles

8.8.1. Accenture

8.8.1.1. Overview

8.8.1.2. Financial (Subject to data availability)

8.8.1.3. Product summary

8.8.1.4. Recent developments

8.8.2. Alibaba

8.8.3. AWS

8.8.4. IBM

8.8.5. Intel

8.8.6. Microsoft

8.8.7. NVIDIA

8.8.8. Pegasystems

8.8.9. Servicenow

Continued…

