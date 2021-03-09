Citizen Services AI Market 2021 Size, Status and Global Outlook -ServiceNow Inc, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Accenture PLC, Nvidia Corporation, Intel Corporation

The Citizen Services AI Market report includes an overview, which interprets value chain structure, industrial environment, regional analysis, applications, types market size, and forecast. The report is integrated with imperative insights on the market which will support the clients to make precise business decisions. The report incorporates data regarding the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats encountered by key players during the forecast period of 2021-2025. This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. The citizen service AI Market is expected to witness a growth at a CAGR of 43.5% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Citizen Services AI Market: ServiceNow Inc, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Accenture PLC, Nvidia Corporation, Intel Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Pegasystems Inc., Baidu, Inc. and others.

Key Market Trends:

– The cloud AIs are also enhancing cloud-based service and applications; It is a significant factor for the growing demand for cloud AI services and solutions in the citizen service sector. In 2019, Bank of America turned to the Microsoft Cloud, as a part of its digital transformation to help deliver new business efficiencies, support digital culture change, and better meet customer needs.

– According to SAP, nearly 60% of companies and 75% of digital leaders in the MENA region plan to invest in the cloud by 2019. In addition, most of the companies are shifting to cloud from on-premise AI, due to faster delivery time with low latency and real-time tracking. This is likely to foster the studied market growth during the forecast period.

– In March 2019, SwiftStack, a provider of multi-cloud data storage and management, launched a customer-proven edge-to-core-to-cloud solution that supports large-scale Artificial Intelligence/Machine and Deep Learning (AI/ML/DL) workflows. Recently, the company also deployed the new solution stack in two autonomous vehicle use cases.

Regional Analysis For Citizen Services AI Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Citizen Services AI Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

What Are the Market Factors That Are Explained in The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Citizen Services AI Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

