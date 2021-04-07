Cis-3-Hexen-1-ol Market Production and Consumption Reports 2018

The global cis-3-hexen-1-ol market size is expected to witness potential gains in the future, and register a significant CAGR of 15.74% over the forecast period (2019 – 2027).

Some of the major players operating in the global cis-3-hexen-1-ol market include, A.C.S. International, Inc., Alfrebro LLC, Vigon International, Inc., and Fleurchem, Inc.

COVID-19 Impact:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has placed an economic burden on almost all sectors. Market companies are facing significantly reduced consumption as well as disrupted supply chains. The outbreak of COVID-19 had a dual impact on the global Market industry. The supply chain has been largely impacted by the pandemic, as there is a disruption in the supply chain.

The Regional Market scope is mentioned in the report by covering the Regions like South America, North America, Middle east and Africa, Asia and Pacific region and Europe, This Cis-3-Hexen-1-ol research report also focuses on the other vital regions of the world

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in CMI’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

Increasing demand for air care products such as air cleaners, anti-odor agents, air purifiers, air conditioners, and air filters is expected to boost growth of the global cis-3-hexen-1-ol market. Cis-3-hexen-1-ol is also used car wax/polish, floor wax, general polishing agents, polish for metals, plastics, rubber, lacquers, leather, and furniture. Therefore, increasing demand for laundry and dishwashing products is expected aid in market growth.

