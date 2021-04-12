Cinnamaldehyde Market Analysis, Leading Players, Growth Drivers and Future Scope

Due to constant urbanization and industrialization, developing countries are witnessing economic growth. This is leading to a rise in the disposable income of people, which is permitting them to spend on luxury goods, such as personal care products. As a result, sales of essential oils, lotions, creams, and perfumes haVe risen around the world. To cope with this newfound interest in such products, major personal care and cosmetics companies are ramping up their manufacturing capacities.

Download report sample at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/cinnamaldehyde-market/report-sample

According to market research firm P&S Intelligence, the growth of the cosmetics and personal care industry is set to be a key driving factor for the growth of the cinnamaldehyde market to $280.3 million in 2023 from $183.7 million in 2016, at a 6.5% CAGR between 2017 and 2023 (forecast period). This is because cinnamaldehyde, which is the major chemical contained within the essential oil extracted from the bark of the cinnamon tree, is used in the preparation of cinnamyl alcohol, which is itself used to impart the fragrance of cinnamon to an array of personal care and cosmetic products, including detergents, soaps, cleaners, deodorants, and shampoos.

Another application that is now witnessing the rising consumption of the chemical is microbe control in agriculture. When directly sprayed on roots, the chemical has proven its usage as an effective antifungal agent for more than 40 types of crops. Moreover, the compound is finding application in pesticides, which is why chemical companies are investing in research and development (R&D) for pesticides containing cinnamaldehyde. As synthetic pesticides are inducing widespread eyebrow raising due to the detrimental effects they can have on the soil, water, and human health, the demand for more-natural pesticides has been on the rise.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=cinnamaldehyde-market

GLOBAL CINNAMALDEHYDE MARKET

By Source

Synthetic Natural



By Application

Flavoring agent Odor agent



By Region