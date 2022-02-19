Cinepop: “Apocalypse Now” and “Rocky” are back in cinemas in Lisbon

Cinepop: “Apocalypse Now” and “Rocky” are back in cinemas in Lisbon

The schedule for the new season has been announced. Nuno Markl comments on the films in all sessions.

“Rocky” is one of the films.

Cinepop, a cinema cycle of cult films founded in 2016, returns for another edition at the Fórum Lisboa on Avenida de Roma. The organization announced this week the films that will be screened in the coming months.

This first season of 2022 begins on February 27 with Francis Ford Coppola’s classic Apocalypse Now. “Rocky”, “Eraserhead”, “O Jogo” and “Asas do Desire” are other productions that are part of the program.

The sessions, commented on by Nuno Markl, always take place on Sundays at 4 p.m. and last until June 5th. Top Secret!, Raising Arizona, Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2, and Army of Darkness are other movies you can watch. Visit the Cinepop page for the full list and dates.

Click on the gallery to discover the top new films premiering in Portugal this year.

