Cinemateca will have a film cycle dedicated to Rogério Samora

It starts on February 10th and lasts all month. It has several great movies the actor has been in.

Rogerio Samora was 62 years old.

Rogério Samora is commemorated at the Cinemateca in Lisbon with a film cycle that begins next Thursday, February 10th. The actor was in a coma for more than 140 days and died on December 15 at the age of 62. He is honored by exhibiting several works in which he was involved.

The cycle begins with “O Delfim” from 2001, directed by Fernando Lopes. Also on view by the same filmmaker are 1988’s Matar Saudades and 2004’s Lá fora, while Manoel de Oliveira’s ‘Party’, which premiered in 1996, is another production included in this show. In addition to Rogério Samora, the cast includes Leonor Silveira, Irene Papas and Michel Piccoli. The cycle runs until the end of February.

Rosa Coutinho Cabral’s ‘Washed In Tears’, João Mário Grilo’s ‘A Failure’ and João Botelho’s ‘O Fatalista’ will also be screened in the coming weeks. Tickets cost €3.20 per person. For film students, the price drops to €1.35.

“Cinemateca pays tribute to Rogério Samora following his untimely death in December last year. The actor left a 40-year career during which he became a constant presence with Portuguese audiences through cinema, theater and television.

“Early on, Samora demonstrated a rare and surprising sensibility for cinema and acting in front of the camera, establishing himself as one of the most charismatic actors of his generation,” he continues.

The actor spent several months in hospital in a state of profound unconsciousness after suffering a cardiac arrest while filming SIC’s soap opera Amor Amor.

Click on the gallery to see some of the actor’s movies available to watch on streaming platforms.