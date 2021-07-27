Cinemas are suffering, record numbers recorded

While the health pass for cinemas has been in force since Wednesday, July 21, 2021, there has already been a significant decline in attendance across France. We take stock of the published figures.

The implementation of the health passport

At the moment, the health pass covers “leisure and cultural sites” (such as cinemas, theaters, concerts, sports …) and from August 1st (or more likely August 5th, as the Constitutional Council makes its judgment) on August 5th ), it could extend to trains, bars, restaurants or even weddings if the latter takes place in a public facility.

There are currently 30.6 million people in France fully vaccinated. As a result, more than half of the French are incomplete or have not received a first dose. For unvaccinated people, given the numbers published by cinemas, it is very likely that many of them will find it too restrictive to carry out a PCR or antigen test before a cinema show. In any case, one can imagine this if one takes note of the decline in the number of visitors.

Record numbers recorded

According to Comscore, there was an average 70% drop in visitors across the country between July 20 and July 21. However, attendance for darkrooms has not improved since then.

Chronicle of an industrial slide #Cinema #Presence #Kasse #PasseSanitaire https://t.co/5pm9tL2vND

July 23, 2021

For cinemas and the cinema industry in general, this decline in attendance is proving to be dramatic, especially after the successive restrictions the country has seen. The cinemas (through the National Association of French Cinemas) therefore ask for “emergency aid” to be released as soon as possible. Despite the sad numbers, the film Kaamelott still attracts the world and will certainly soon exceed the million mark, if we can believe the previous tweet from the producer and distributor of SND films:

Already 837,592 entries for #KaamelottPremierVolet! pic.twitter.com/glYCePg9Md

July 26, 2021

The support of Kaamelott fans therefore does not seem to fail too much in view of the health passport. So the current trend is as follows: The French want to do an antigen test or a PCR test to see a film that is important to them, but are not tempted by a film as easily as usual – that is their concern Hearts. ”“ You’re not sure you like it. It remains to be seen what the box office results will look like for other films that are slated to be released shortly, such as OSS 117: Red Alert in Sub-Saharan Africa, which will air from August 4, 2021.