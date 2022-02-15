Cinema São Jorge shows special versions of “Shining” and “O Padrinho”

The sessions are part of the program to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the Lisbon institution. Admission is free.

“The Shining” is one of the films that will be shown.

The São Jorge Cinema in Lisbon is preparing to celebrate its 72nd anniversary with a special programme. The various activities include two unmissable sessions – two cult films in cinema history.

The extended version of “The Shining”, one of Stanley Kubrick’s most popular films, will be shown. The horror story based on a book by Stephen King returns to the big screen on February 24 at 9:30 p.m. in Room 3.

On the 27th, from 9pm, at the Sala Manoel de Oliveira you can see the 50th anniversary commemorative version of Francis Ford Coppola’s “O Padrinho”. “We were born in 1950 and are 72 years old; “O Padrinho” was born in 1972 and is 50 years old. It’s all connected,” emphasizes São Jorge.

The program also includes screenings of Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer”; from the animated film “Sing! two”; and an immersive experience called “Cinema Medo”, which is worth learning more about in this NiT article. Visit the São Jorge Cinema website for more information. The activities have free entry, subject to the capacity of the space.