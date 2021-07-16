Cinema Ideal will have 4 presentations of the new film produced by Joaquin Phoenix

Cinema Ideal will have presentations of the new film produced by Joaquin Phoenix

“Gunda” will accompany a sow mother and her companions: two cows and a legless hen.

The actor is a great animal lover.

The documentary “Gunda” will hit national cinemas on Thursday, July 22nd. To mark the launch of this new project, produced by Joaquin Phoenix, Cinema Ideal in Lisbon is holding four special sessions of the film with multiple guests.

“Gunda” follows a mother sow – who gave the film its name – and the other animals that live with her: two cows and a legless chicken. Directed by Victor Kossakovsky and produced by Phoenix, the main goal of Gunda is to draw attention to the billions of animals on farms with which we share the planet.

For those familiar with not only Joaquin Phoenix’s work but his personal life as well, you know that the actor is a passionate animal rights advocate. In fact, in 2020 after winning the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in “Joker,” Phoenix went to a slaughterhouse and rescued a baby calf.

The first special session of “Gunda” at Cinema Ideal takes place on the first day of the project. The guest of honor on this first day is Inês de Sousa Real, deputy and spokeswoman for the People-Animals-Nature (PAN) party. The next day you can speak to Nuno Alvim, the head of the Portuguese Vegetarian Association. In the broadcast on July 24th, guests are Marta Leandro and Rui Fidalgo from Quercus. You can speak to actress and activist Rita Blanco in the final special presentation of the film.

All sessions take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Cinema Ideal. Tickets are available in the cinema.