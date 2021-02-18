Cilnidipine Market ravishing CAGR +19% by 2028 with Abbott, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd, Eris Lifesciences Ltd, Fuji Viscera Pharmaceutical Company and Ajinomoto Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd, J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Lupin Ltd, Macleods Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd

Cilnidipine Market is expected to boom at CAGR +19% by the timeline of 2021-28.

Cilnidipine is used to treat high blood pressure and heart disease. It is also used to relieve the heart strain in a heart attack.

It has been reported that once daily administration of cilnidipine resulted in a safe and more effective lowering of BP in essential HTN without reflex tachycardia than similar administration of other dihydropyridine calcium antagonist.

Both amlodipine and cilnidipine have shown equal efficacy in reducing blood pressure in hypertensive individuals. But cilnidipine being N-type and L-type calcium channel blocker, associated with lower incidence of pedal edema compared to only L-type channel blocked by amlodipine.

Cilnidipine comes in the form of a tablet and to be taken orally either once daily or as directed by the physician. This drug can be taken either before or after meals.

A new market report documentation has been added with extensive research elements, evaluating the diverse growth propellants in the Cilnidipine Market. The report is a mindful representation of robust research activities undertaken by in-house research experts who have critically imbibed the output of various primary and secondary research endeavors in a bid to comprehend the impact of COVID-19 reflected upon the growth trajectory of the Cilnidipine market.

Key Players:

Abbott, Ajanta Pharma Ltd, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd, Eris Lifesciences Ltd, Fuji Viscera Pharmaceutical Company and Ajinomoto Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd, J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Lupin Ltd, Macleods Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, Mankind Pharma Ltd, Medley Pharmaceuticals, Micro Labs Ltd, Niksan Pharmaceutical, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Trumac Healthcare, ZydusCadila, amongst others.

Owing to the sudden onset of dynamic macro-economic factors such as the outrage of COVID-19, the Cilnidipine market has been thoroughly affected by the current developments, thus manifesting in a myriad alterations and tangible deviations from the regular growth course of the Cilnidipine market.

A thorough analytical review of the pertinent growth trends influencing the Cilnidipine market has been demonstrated in the report to affect unbiased and time-efficient business discretion amongst various leading players, seeking a strong footing in the competitive landscape of the Cilnidipine market, which regularly gets influenced in a major way by the ongoing micro and macro-economic factors having a lingering set of implications on the growth trends of the aforementioned market.

Major segmentation by type:

By Treatment

High Blood Pressure (Hypertension)

Prevent Heart Attacks and Strokes

Prevent Angina (Heart-Related Chest Pain)

By Doses

10mg Tablet

Combination Doses

Market segmentation by regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Rest of the world

The following sections of this versatile report on Cilnidipine market specifically sheds light on popular industry trends encompassing both market drivers as well as dominant trends that systematically affect the growth trajectory visibly. The report also sheds substantial light on all major key producers dominant in the Cilnidipine market, encompassing versatile details on facets such as production and capacity deductions. Substantial light has also been shed upon other key elements such as overall production, activities practiced by key players, best of the industry practices.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2028 to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the market.

