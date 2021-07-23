Cigarette Vending Machine Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

A vending machine is an automated machine that dispenses some articles on inserting coins, cash, debit/credit cards, and token. This machine provides various items such as snacks, beverages, cigarettes, lottery tickets, and others. The first vending machine was introduced in England in the early 1880s, which used to dispense postcards. But now, vending machines are available all around the world and provide various products.

A cigarette vending machine is a type of vending machine that dispenses smoking products, like cigarettes, and cigars. This machine often dispenses cigarette packs containing 16 to 18 cigarettes. This machine is installed in places like pubs, nightclubs, hotels, railway stations, and others.

As compared to the conventional cigarette vending machines, intelligent cigarette vending machines are gaining popularity. People prefer buying cigarettes through the cigarette vending machines because of ease of payment and also ease of use. The global cigarette vending machine market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value ($US) Segments covered Type, Operational Mode, Storage Capacity, Payment Connectivity, Application, Environment Condition, Key Stakeholder, and Region Regions covered North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA) Companies covered Fuji Electric, Sielaff, Lone Star Funds, Selecta, Jofemar, Azkoyen Group, Sielaff GmbH, Vendortech GmbH, Slim Line Designs, Royal Vendors, SandenVendo, Bianchi Vending, and Willbold GmbH.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, Government has banned the sales of cigarette and other tobacco products in the countries as this will cause harm to the people of the society.

Due to the lockdown situation, prevailing in more than 100 countries, people are not allowed to leave their home until and unless it is very important. So, this is also a major cause in decline of the sales of cigarettes and its vending machines.

As in many countries, the industries are shut down, so the production of these vending machines has also gone down drastically.

The supply chain has been disrupted due to which the supply of electrical machines has gone down and there is a decline in the sales of these vending machines.

Restricted labor supply, and limited availability of components are few challenges faced by the vending machine manufacturers.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

The major factor driving the growth of the global cigarette vending machine market is the large number of people who are addicted to smoking. A huge investment in pubs and nightclubs also fuels the demand for cigarette vending machines, globally. Ease of access is another such factor. The advent of intelligent cigarette vending machines and its many features that benefit the retailers to understand customer behavior propels the growth of the market.

In many places, cigarette vending machines face obligations and restrictions due to the stringent government policies regarding smoking tobacco. Also, cigarette vending machines are usually installed in places having a separate smoking area for people to smoke. Instant lifestyle and technological advancements will continue to propel the market growth for the global cigarette vending machine market.

The global cigarette vending machine market trends are as follows:

The advent of Intelligent Cigarette Vending Machine Market:

Intelligent cigarette vending machines have advanced technology such as digital advertising & content management system, operations management, transaction management, software & platform management, inventory management, and customer analytics. These innovative advancements are replacing the conventional vending machines with these intelligent vending machines. Retailers are benefiting a lot from these intelligent vending machines as it helps in data collection, data transfer, and data analysis, which further help retailers to improve the quality of their products. This shows a positive outlook of the cigarette vending machines in the future.

Tie-ups among Retailers and Manufacturers:

Many retailers and manufacturers have started to tie up with each other for retrofitted vending machines. The tie-up between the two will proliferate the demand for the global cigarette vending machine.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Type Wall-mounted Type

Table Top

Cabinet Type Operational Mode Manual Mode

Automatic Mode Storage Capacity Below 200

Between 200 and 300

Between 301 and 500

Between 501 and 700

Between 701 and 900

Above 900 Payment Connectivity Swiping Card (Debit Card and Credit Card)

Coin

Paper Money

Mobile Apps Application Pubs

Nightclubs

Hotels

Railway Stations

Others Environment Condition Semi-outdoor

Outdoor

Indoor Key Stakeholder Manufacturers

Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global cigarette vending industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global Cigarette Vending Machine Market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global Cigarette Vending Machine Market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global Cigarette Vending Machine Market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Questions Answered in the Cigarette Vending Machine Market Research Report:

What are the leading market players active in the Cigarette Vending Machine Market?

What the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

