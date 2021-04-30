Cigarette Lighter Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development And Demand Forecast To 2026

According to the global cigarette lighter market report by IMARC Group, the market reached a value of US$ 5.9 Billion in 2020. the global cigarette lighter market to exhibit stable growth during the next five years. A cigarette lighter refers to a flame illuminating device that is used to light cigarettes, cigars, and pipes. It consists of small metal or plastic container filled with a flammable fluid or pressurized liquid gas, supported by a regulatory switch. Different types of cigarette lighters can be distinguished based on their designs, price range, product functionality, and convenience. Some of the commonly used cigarette lighters are stormproof torch lighter, capsule, and peanut lighter.

Some of the major players and suppliers analyzed in the report include:

1. Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR)

2. Cricket

3. Societe B I C SA (EPA: BB)

4. Zippo

5. ST Dupont

6. Alfred Dunhill

The increasing prevalence of stressful and hectic lifestyles have augmented the consumption of cigarettes among consumers who feel relaxed after smoking. Owing to this, there is a rise in the demand for cigarette lighters across the world. Furthermore, the introduction of cigarettes with distinctive flavors of menthol, mango, clove, chocolate, cherry, mint, orange, etc., has also propelled the demand for cigarettes, particularly among the female demographic. Apart from this, cigarette lighters are also preferred as an appropriate gifting option based on which several manufacturers are involved in producing premium-quality lighters. Additionally, various technological innovations, including the introduction of flameless pocket lighters, will continue to bolster the growth of the global cigarette lighter market in the upcoming years.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Flint cigarette lighter

Electronic cigarette lighter

Others

Breakup by Material Type:

Metal

Plastic

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Tobacco shops

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Online STORES

Others

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Middle East and Africa

North America

Latin America

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

