CIA Director Called Russia to Make Clear That U.S. Had No Tie to Wagner Rebellion
World 

Jean Nicholas

William J. Burns, the C.I.A. director, known as the chief of Russia’s overseas intelligence service after final week’s riot to guarantee the Kremlin that the USA had no involvement in it, in keeping with a U.S. official.

Mr. Burns known as Sergei Naryshkin, the chief of Russia’s overseas intelligence service, which is called the S.V.R., mentioned the official, who was briefed on the decision and spoke on situation of anonymity to debate intelligence issues. The 2 males have met at the least as soon as earlier than, in Turkey, to debate issues over the specter of nuclear escalation in Russia’s warfare in Ukraine.

The C.I.A. declined on Friday to touch upon the matter, which was earlier reported by The Wall Avenue Journal.

The Biden administration has taken pains to emphasise to Russian officers that the USA was not concerned within the aborted efforts by Yevgeny V. Prigozhin and his Wagner personal navy firm to drive Russian protection officers from their places of work in southern Russia or of their march to Moscow, and that the U.S. seen the matter as an inner Russian affair.

In public feedback, Sergey V. Lavrov, the Russian overseas minister, has appeared to just accept these explanations, noting that the USA additionally urged Ukraine to chorus from making an attempt to make the most of the riot. U.S. officers requested Ukraine to not perform any covert assaults.

Jean Nicholas

