CIA Chief Says Wagner Mutiny Revived Questions About Putin’s Rule

In probably the most detailed public account but given by a U.S. official, the director of the C.I.A. supplied a biting evaluation on Thursday of the harm carried out to President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia by the mutiny of the Wagner mercenary group, saying the revolt had revived questions on Mr. Putin’s judgment and his detachment from occasions.

Talking on the Aspen Safety Discussion board, an annual nationwide safety convention, William J. Burns, the C.I.A. director, stated that for a lot of the 36 hours of the revolt final month, Russian safety companies, the army and choice makers “gave the impression to be adrift.”

“For lots of Russians watching this, used to this picture of Putin because the arbiter of order, the query was, ‘Does the emperor don’t have any garments?’” Mr. Burns stated, including, “Or, a minimum of, ‘Why is it taking so lengthy for him to dress?’”

Mr. Burns’s remarks on the Kremlin’s paralysis in the course of the rebellion carried out by Yevgeny V. Prigozhin and his mercenary group constructed on feedback a day earlier from his British counterpart, Richard Moore, the chief of MI6, who stated the revolt confirmed cracks in Mr. Putin’s rule.