Chronic Inducible Urticaria Therapeutics Market Growth to Remain Steady during the Forecast Period

Chronic Inducible Urticaria Therapeutics: Introduction

Urticaria is a disease characterized by the development of hives, angioedema (swelling), or both at once. It affects about 20% of people at some point in their lives. Angioedema is a form of urticaria, wherein the swelling is caused by edema in deeper dermal, cutaneous, and sub-mucosal tissue. There are two types of urticaria: short lived (acute) and long term (chronic). According to the current European guidelines, chronic urticaria is divided into chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU) and chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU). Chronic urticaria occurs daily for more than six weeks, while acute urticaria is present for less than six weeks. Chronic inducible urticaria encompasses various chronic urticaria subtypes caused by specific triggers.

The treatment of chronic inducible urticaria starts with physical examination, followed by various histopathological tests. Non-sedating oral antihistamines is the first line of treatment for acute and chronic urticaria due to their lack of anticholinergic and central nervous system effects. In chronic inducible urticaria, montelukast is the first line of treatment and a preferred combination agent with leukotrienes. Tricyclic antidepressants such as doxepin, leukotrienes receptor antagonists, sulfonamide, and glucocorticoids are the second line of treatment for chronic urticaria. There is no specific test for the diagnosis of urticaria. However, a skin test is helpful to determine the substances responsible for the allergy. Blood tests are conducted regularly to diagnose the systemic illness that is caused due to histamine release.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Chronic Inducible Urticaria Therapeutics Market

Advancements in therapy, launch of new biologic products, and constant innovation and research in chronic inducible urticaria treatment are expected to drive the global chronic inducible urticaria therapeutics market during the forecast period. Development of novel targeted therapies, such as omalizumab for the management of chronic urticarial, is anticipated to propel the market in the near future. A study was conducted in Poland on 1091 patients suffering from chronic urticaria in order to assess the epidemiology and clinical characteristics of chronic urticaria in 2019. It was reported that chronic spontaneous urticaria is about twice as frequent cause of chronic urticaria as compared to chronic inducible urticaria.

Increase in awareness about hypersensitivity is boosting the demand for chronic inducible urticaria treatment. Patients are now more pro-active about their health and are willing to seek physician’s advice at an early stage. Rise in literacy rate plays a significant role in general awareness among patients for managing chronic inducible urticaria. Besides, rise in per capita disposable income is encouraging people to spend freely on health care facilities, thus contributing to the growth of the chronic inducible urticaria therapeutics market.

North America to Lead Global Chronic Inducible Urticaria Therapeutics Market

In terms of region, the global chronic inducible urticaria therapeutics market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are likely to account for major share of the global chronic inducible urticaria therapeutics market during the forecast period, owing to developed health care infrastructure, large patient population, and increase in technological developments in these regions. According to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, nearly 20% of the people in the U.S. are afflicted with chronic urticaria. Additionally, launch of novel therapies such as omalizumab and rise in awareness about allergies are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to constitute large share of the global chronic inducible urticaria therapeutics market during the forecast period due to rise in prevalence of chronic urticaria and availability of new medications in the region

Key Players Operating in Global Chronic Inducible Urticaria Therapeutics Market

The global chronic inducible urticaria therapeutics market is fragmented, with the presence of large numbers of small-scale and large-scale companies. Acquisition of product portfolio of emerging players is a key strategy adopted by leading players for business expansion. Companies usually acquire R&D units of emerging players in order to co-develop innovative technologies. Mergers & acquisitions offer immense opportunities to companies in terms of financial leverage for production and commercialization of products.

Unmet needs in chronic inducible urticaria are creating significant opportunities for investors. Investment in R&D of cost-effective solutions is a key focus area of major companies. This is expected to boost the chronic inducible urticaria market in the next few years.

Leading companies operating in the global chronic inducible urticaria therapeutics market are:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Novartis AG

Eli Lilly and Co

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Celldex Therapeutics Inc

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp

BiosanaPharma BV

Gossamer Bio Inc

JHL Biotech Inc

Fountain Biopharma Inc

GI Innovation Co Ltd

Kolmar Korea Holdings Co Ltd

Mabtech Ltd

Mycenax Biotech Inc

PharmAbcine Inc

