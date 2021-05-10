Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Treatment Market projected to expand at a CAGR of ~7% from 2020 to 2030

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Treatment Market: Introduction

According to the report, the global chronic idiopathic constipation treatment market was valued over US$ 7.8 Bn in 2019. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~7% from 2020 to 2030. Constipation is a common condition that occurs when bowel movement becomes less frequent and stools become difficult to pass. Chronic idiopathic constipation is a type of constipation. It is categorized by infrequent stools that are often difficult to pass. It is specifically affects older adults and women. The global chronic idiopathic constipation treatment market is expanding due to significant investments by key players. Investments by key players to strengthen their product portfolios through acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations create significant opportunities in the market. The adoption of newer therapeutics is fueling the demand for advanced products. This represents a new business development opportunity.

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Treatment Market: Regional Overview

North America dominated the global chronic idiopathic constipation treatment market in 2019. The trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Strategies adopted by key players, such as product approval & launch and mergers & acquisitions, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and early adoption of advanced therapeutics boost the chronic idiopathic constipation treatment market in the region. Asia Pacific is likely to be a highly lucrative market for chronic idiopathic constipation treatment. The market in the region is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Government initiatives in developing countries toward modernization of healthcare infrastructure and rise in awareness about advanced therapeutics are key factors that are anticipated to fuel the chronic idiopathic constipation treatment market in Asia Pacific.

Focus on R&D to Drive Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Treatment Market

Increase in R&D activities and expenditure on new products and therapeutics development are expected to drive the chronic idiopathic constipation treatment market. Moreover, rise in pharmaceutical R&D budgets by both governments and private players to support new product and technology development is anticipated to drive the demand for chronic idiopathic constipation treatment products.

Stimulants to Dominate Global Market

In terms of type, the global chronic idiopathic constipation treatment market has been classified into Serotonin-4 (5-Ht4) Receptor Agonist, Guanylate Cyclase-C Agonist, laxatives, stimulants, and others. The stimulants segment accounted for a major share of the market. It is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Effectiveness of stimulant laxatives in the treatment of constipation is increasing the use of products and subsequently, driving the segment.

Oral Route of Administration Preferred by Patients

In terms of route of administration, the global chronic idiopathic constipation treatment market has been divided into oral and rectal. The oral segment dominated the global market in 2019. It is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The introduction of new formulations administered through the oral route is likely to fuel the segment. For instance, in 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved lactitol (Pizensy) osmotic laxative recommended dosage of 20 grams orally, daily, for the treatment of CIC.

Retail Pharmacies to be Key Distribution Channel

In terms of distribution channel, the global chronic idiopathic constipation treatment market has been divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Surge in number of retail pharmacies due to preference for distribution through retail pharmacy is likely to propel the segment.

North America to Dominate Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Treatment Market

In terms of region, the global chronic idiopathic constipation treatment market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global chronic idiopathic constipation treatment market in 2019, followed by Europe. North America accounted for a major share of the global chronic idiopathic constipation treatment market in 2019. Presence of key players and focus on research & development are key factors anticipated to drive the chronic idiopathic constipation treatment market in the region. Moreover, approval of products, i.e., TRULANCE is likely to augment the market. The chronic idiopathic constipation treatment market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Increase in investment by key players is likely propel the market.

Competition Landscape

The global chronic idiopathic constipation treatment market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players in the global chronic idiopathic constipation treatment market include Bayer AG, Allergan, Bausch Health, Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, SEBELA PHARMACEUTICALS, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Albireo Pharma, Inc., Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Mallinckrodt), and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson).

