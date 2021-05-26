Chromebooks Market Size, Company Revenue Share, Key Drivers & Trend Analysis, 2020–2027

The global Chromebooks market is expected to reach USD 14.03 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Chromebooks are fundamentally lightweight substitutes for laptops/tablets that function on ChromeOS, a Linux-based operating system, which uses Chrome browser for its operations. Chromebooks are developed to manage less processor-intensive and demanding jobs and are much less expensive as compared to Windows OS/ macOS counterparts. The market is witnessing a high growth attributed to growing emphasis by manufacturers to launch new products, e.g., Dell, in August 2019, launched the Chromebook Enterprise laptop, a 2-in-1 device in association with Google.

Key participants include: Lenovo, HP, Asus, Dell, Google, Samsung, Acer, Huawei, Toshiba, and Sony, among others.

The Chromebooks market is divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides information on the growth rate, current and emerging patterns, production and consumption ratios, supply and demand, import/export, revenues, and revenue growth of each regional market. The regional analysis section also assesses the existence of key players in each region, as well as the macro and microeconomic factors influencing regional market development.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Chromebooks market on the basis of product type, screen type, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Chromebook Laptops

Chromebook Convertibles

Chromebook Tablets

Screen Type Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Touchscreen

Non-Touchscreen

Application Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Education Sector

Corporate Sector

Others

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The Chromebooks market’s competitive environment provides information on company profiles, product portfolios, production models, market sales, and business expansion plans. It also includes information on market share, market size, sales growth, gross margins, and price analysis. It also covers recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, alliances, corporate and government transactions, product releases, and brand promotions, among other topics. It also includes SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses to provide insight into the market’s competitive environment.

Key Highlights in the Report:

It provides useful information about the global Chromebooks industry, including market forecasts and sales growth rates.

Provides a detailed overview of market growth and patterns for the years 2021-2028, including key market parameters.

Technical advances, regulatory environment, recent innovations, and existing and emerging trends in the Chromebooks market are all covered in this report.

Comprehensive industry analysis, including key statistical data and market knowledge gleaned from primary and secondary research

