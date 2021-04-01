Chromatography Resins Market Size by 2027 |Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Regions, Key News and Top Companies Profiles by 2027

Surging demand for chromatography resins in the drug development process is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global chromatography resins market is projected to be worth USD 3,269.9 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The chromatography resin market observes high demand attributed to its rising application in the drug development process as biotherapeutic development advances have produced a wide range of complex molecules, posing complex purification challenges.

Foods & beverages and associated raw materials require chemical testing for an extensive range of constituents and the determination of contaminants encompassing antibiotics, pesticides, heavy metals, and pollutants. The ion-exchange chromatography technique provides the benefits of improved precision, speed, specificity reproducibility, and sensitivity.

Synthetic resins are projected to grow at the fastest rate of 8.2% in the forecast period, owing to its growing demand in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and food & beverage industry. These resins find extensive usage in ion-exchange chromatography.

Multimodal technology involves deploying two or more separation modes and usually combines hydrophobic interactions and ion-exchange methods to realize sensitivity and selectivity. Automated multi is emerging as a promising technology in improving reproduction and reproducibility and allows complex purification to be done in a shorter time.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 8.6% in the forecast period attributed to a growing emphasis on developing generic drugs and the growth of the food & beverage industry.

Key participants include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., WR Grace & Co., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Purolite Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and Kaneka Corporation, among others.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Natural Synthetic Inorganic Media

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Ion Exchange Hydrophobic Interaction Affinity Size Exclusion Multimodal Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Pharmaceutical Biotechnology Drug Discovery Drug Production Food & Beverage Water & Environmental Agencies Others



The authors of the global Chromatography Resins market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Chromatography Resins industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Chromatography Resins market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

