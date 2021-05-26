Chromatography Resins Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Growth Rate, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report 2020-2027

The global chromatography resins market is projected to be worth USD 3,269.9 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The research report draws attention to the profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Chromatography Resins market and its crucial segments. The report evaluates the key factors influencing the market growth and considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the contributing elements for the economic slowdown of the market. The pandemic has altered various aspects of the global Chromatography Resins market scenario.

Foods & beverages and associated raw materials require chemical testing for an extensive range of constituents and the determination of contaminants encompassing antibiotics, pesticides, heavy metals, and pollutants. The ion-exchange chromatography technique provides the benefits of improved precision, speed, specificity reproducibility, and sensitivity. Besides, it allows for determining a whole analyte group within the same chromatographic run, requiring no/little sample pre-treatment.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2019, Danaher entered into an agreement with Sartorius Stedim Biotech to divest its three life sciences tools businesses for worth about USD 750.0 million. As per the agreement, Sartorius would acquire chromatography hardware & resins, label-free biomolecular characterization, and microcarriers & particle validation standards businesses of Danaher.

Synthetic resins are projected to grow at the fastest rate of 8.2% in the forecast period, owing to its growing demand in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and food & beverage industry. These resins find extensive usage in ion-exchange chromatography.

Multimodal technology involves deploying two or more separation modes and usually combines hydrophobic interactions and ion-exchange methods to realize sensitivity and selectivity. Automated multi is emerging as a promising technology in improving reproduction and reproducibility and allows complex purification to be done in a shorter time.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 8.6% in the forecast period attributed to a growing emphasis on developing generic drugs and the growth of the food & beverage industry.

Key participants include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., WR Grace & Co., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Purolite Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and Kaneka Corporation, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global chromatography resins market on the basis of type, technology, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Natural Synthetic Inorganic Media

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Ion Exchange Hydrophobic Interaction Affinity Size Exclusion Multimodal Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Pharmaceutical Biotechnology Drug Discovery Drug Production Food & Beverage Water & Environmental Agencies Others



Regional Analysis:

The global Chromatography Resins market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

