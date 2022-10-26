Christmas Parade Attacker’s Bizarre Trial Ends in Guilty Verdict

Mark Hoffman/Pool/Getty

Darrell Brooks, the person who killed six individuals and injured dozens of others when he plowed his SUV right into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, final November, was discovered responsible on six counts of intentional murder on Wednesday.

The decision places an finish to the dizzying trial the place Darrell Brooks represented himself, unsuccessfully arguing that he didn’t deliberately kill his victims.

Brooks, 40, now faces a compulsory sentence of life in jail.

The jury started deliberations on Tuesday and reached a verdict by Wednesday morning.

In prosecutors’ remaining arguments, District Legal professional Susan Opper targeted on Brooks’ failure to decelerate after he ran over his first sufferer as proof that he meant to kill.

“Not one particular person needed to be damage that day if he would have simply stopped driving,” Opper stated Tuesday. “He plowed by means of 68 completely different individuals. Sixty-eight. How are you going to hit one and maintain going? How are you going to hit two and maintain going? How are you going to hit three and maintain going? It didn’t faze him a bit.”

Video of the incident was performed in court docket on Tuesday, the place prosecutors reportedly fought again tears at they watched Brooks mow down households who had been out celebrating.

Brooks was arrested on the scene. He initially pleaded not responsible by cause of psychological illness, however withdrew the plea in September.

The trial, which started Oct. 3, turned much more weird simply days earlier than it started, when Brooks dismissed his public defenders and elected to symbolize himself.

What adopted was an erratic protection by Brooks, during which he clashed with Decide Jennifer Dorow every day. At occasions, Brooks needed to be faraway from the courtroom all collectively for his conduct and escorted to a separate room geared up with a video stream.

Dorow allowed Brooks to ship his closing statements in particular person on Tuesday, nevertheless, the place he used his time to argue that his SUV had been recalled as a result of a throttle malfunction. Dorow objected to his declare.

“All through this yr I’ve been referred to as lots of issues,” Brooks stated in his closing remarks. “And to be honest I’m lots of issues. A assassin shouldn’t be certainly one of them.”

Dorow shot again: “You have to look within the mirror, Mr. Brooks. Your actions are that of a assassin.”

The chaos surrounding the trial was current even in its remaining moments, with an onlooker from the gallery having to be eliminated for shouting at Brooks.

“Burn in hell you piece of shit,” the heckler was captured screaming.

