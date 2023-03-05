Christie jabs at lack of crowd for Trump at CPAC: ‘That room was half-full’

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Sunday appeared to poke enjoyable on the measurement of the group that attended former President Trump’s keynote speech on the Conservative Political Motion Convention (CPAC) over the weekend, saying that the room was “half-full.”

“You noticed the scenes at CPAC, that room was half-full,” Christie mentioned on ABC’s “This Week.” “The explanation I don’t suppose the rallies are happening … I don’t suppose the rallies can be practically as huge as they had been earlier than.”

Digicam photographs from Trump’s speech on the convention confirmed that the room was not practically at full capability. Christie, who ran towards Trump within the 2016 Republican main after which labored on Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns, used the speech’s attendance to level to what he thinks is Trump’s waning assist.

“There are many indicators right here, that he’s not what he was once, in most respects, you’re speaking about and so we’re going to see how that performs out,” Christie mentioned.

Trump, who was the primary Republican to launch his bid for president proper after the 2022 midterms, has been criticized for what some see as a subdued begin to his marketing campaign. However Trump nonetheless holds a lead in most polls, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has but to announce a candidacy, in place as far as his primary rival.

Trump used the speech at CPAC to pitch himself because the savior of the Republican Occasion, telling voters he’s the one one who can cease a coming onslaught towards American democracy.

“In 2016, I declared I’m your voice. Right this moment I add: I’m your warrior. I’m your justice, and for many who have been wronged and betrayed, I’m your retribution,” Trump mentioned within the speech. “Both they win, or we win. And in the event that they win, we now not have a rustic.”

