Christian monastery possibly pre-dating Islam found in UAE

SINIYAH ISLAND, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An historic Christian monastery probably courting way back to the years earlier than Islam unfold throughout the Arabian Peninsula has been found on an island off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, officers introduced Thursday.

The monastery on Siniyah Island, a part of the sand-dune sheikhdom of Umm al-Quwain, sheds new gentle on the historical past of early Christianity alongside the shores of the Persian Gulf. It marks the second such monastery discovered within the Emirates, courting again as many as 1,400 years — lengthy earlier than its desert expanses gave start to a thriving oil business that led to a unified nation dwelling to the high-rise towers of Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The 2 monasteries turned misplaced to historical past within the sands of time as students imagine Christians slowly transformed to Islam as that religion grew extra prevalent within the area.

At this time, Christians stay a minority throughout the broader Center East, although Pope Francis was arriving in close by Bahrain on Thursday to advertise interfaith dialogue with Muslim leaders.

For Timothy Energy, an affiliate professor of archaeology on the United Arab Emirates College who helped examine the newly found monastery, the UAE in the present day is a “melting pot of countries.”

“The truth that one thing related was occurring right here a 1,000 years in the past is de facto outstanding and it is a story that deserves to be informed,” he mentioned.

The monastery sits on Siniyah Island, which shields the Khor al-Beida marshlands in Umm al-Quwain, an emirate some 50 kilometers (30 miles) northeast of Dubai alongside the coast of the Persian Gulf. The island has a sequence of sandbars coming off of it like crooked fingers. On one, to the island’s northeast, archaeologists found the monastery.

Carbon courting of samples discovered within the monastery’s basis date between 534 and 656. Islam’s Prophet Muhammad was born round 570 and died in 632 after conquering Mecca in present-day Saudi Arabia.

Seen from above, the monastery on Siniyah Island’s flooring plan suggests early Christian worshippers prayed inside a single-aisle church on the monastery. Rooms inside seem to carry a baptismal font, in addition to an oven for baking bread or wafers for communion rites. A nave additionally probably held an altar and an set up for communion wine.

Story continues

Subsequent to the monastery sits a second constructing with 4 rooms, probably round a courtyard — probably the house of an abbot or perhaps a bishop within the early church.

Historians say early church buildings and monasteries unfold alongside the Persian Gulf to the coasts of present-day Oman and all the best way to India. Archaeologist have discovered different related church buildings and monasteries in Bahrain, Iraq, Iran, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

Within the early Nineties, archaeologists found the primary Christian monastery within the UAE, on Sir Bani Yas Island, in the present day a nature protect and web site of luxurious resorts off the coast of Abu Dhabi, close to the Saudi border. It equally dates again to the identical interval as the brand new discover in Umm al-Quwain.

Nonetheless, proof of youth alongside the Khor al-Beida marshlands in Umm al-Quwain dates way back to the Neolithic interval — suggesting steady human inhabitance within the space for no less than 10,000 years, Energy mentioned.

At this time, the realm close to the marshland is extra recognized for the low-cost liquor retailer on the emirate’s Barracuda Seaside Resort. In latest months, authorities have demolished a hulking, Soviet-era cargo aircraft linked to a Russian gunrunner generally known as the “Service provider of Loss of life” because it builds a bridge to Siniyah Island for a $675 million actual property growth.

Energy mentioned that growth spurred the archaeological work that found the monastery. That web site and others will probably be fenced off and guarded, he mentioned.

“It’s a extremely fascinating discovery as a result of in some methods it’s hidden historical past — it’s not one thing that’s broadly recognized,” Energy mentioned.

___

Comply with Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.