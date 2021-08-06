Christian Bale is unrecognizable to participate in Thor’s new film

The actor will play a villain and has been photographed dressed and made up to play his character whom little is known about.

Over the years, audiences have gotten used to Christian Bale radically transforming into roles. The 47-year-old actor had to train for a toned body in “American Psycho” and the “Batman” trilogy, then we saw him too thin in “The Machinist” and embarrassingly fat in “Vice”.

This time it’s not exactly a physical transformation – at least at first glance – but Christian Bale still appeared unrecognizable in the recordings of his new film. The British actor will play the villain of “Thor: Love and Thunder” directed by Taika Waititi.

Christian Bale on the recordings.

He was captured for the role of Gorr the God Butcher and painted all over in light gray. Not many details about the narrative have been revealed yet, but it is already known that Natalie Portman will play some kind of female version of Thor. The cast also includes Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Russell Crowe and Tessa Thompson. The film is expected to premiere in May 2022.

