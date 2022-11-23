Chrisleys’ daughter says she will have custody of 2 youngest children after couple goes to prison

The Chrisleys’ 25-year-old daughter has revealed that she has custody of her brother and niece after her mother and father, Todd and Julie Chrisley, had been sentenced to jail.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Savannah Chrisley launched an emotional episode of her “Unlocked” podcast collection Monday earlier than the couple was sentenced.

The Chrisleys had been convicted of tax fraud after prosecutors mentioned they took out greater than $30 million in fraudulent financial institution loans to fund their lavish way of life and lavish spending even earlier than they turn into actuality stars. The household had starred in actuality present “Chrisley Is aware of Greatest” since 2014. The collection filmed in Georgia for 3 years earlier than shifting to Nashville through the fourth season. The collection was canceled this month.

RELATED STORIES:

On Monday, a federal decide sentenced Todd Chrisley to 12 years in jail plus 36 months supervised launch. His spouse, Julie, was sentenced to 7 years in jail, plus 36 months supervised launch.

Savannah Chrisley mentioned within the podcast that earlier than the sentencing, she assumed she would have custody of her 16-year-old brother Grayson, who’s the Chrisley’s youngest little one, and her 10-year-old niece Chloe. Todd and Julie Chrisley bought full custody of Chloe, their granddaughter, in 2016.

“I come dwelling Tuesday, and I’ve custody of a 16-year-old and a 10-year-old, and we spend our first Thanksgiving not as a household,” Savannah Chrisley mentioned. “(I’m) making an attempt to navigate the way you educate two youthful kids who aren’t totally developed but and … get them to know the circumstances. That’s a extremely, actually troublesome factor.”

For the reason that podcast was created earlier than the Chrisleys’ sentencing, it’s unclear who presently has custody of the kids. They’ve but to report back to jail.

Story continues

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Chrisley defended her mother and father as nice individuals who made a mistake and mentioned the household’s future is unsure.

“I don’t know what my household’s destiny is. I do know that the short-term goes to be actually painful and actually troublesome,” she mentioned.