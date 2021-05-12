Chris Rock: “We didn’t want to be funny and ruin the terror of the new ‘Saw’.”

Chris Rock remembers the first time he sat in a theater chair to watch the first chapter of “Saw”. “I was horrified and at the same time amazed at the genius. Who did that? Who wrote it, did it? I’ve never seen that before, ”recalls the comedian NiT. “Please, can you give me another dose?” He pleaded.

The 56-year-old comedian’s wish came true and 17 years later he himself is the star of the new chapter in the saga. But not only. Rock is also the executive producer and man who started the project that seeks to re-direct the saga of suspense and terror.

Darren Lynn Bousman, the director of Chapters II, III, and IV of “Saw,” is back for a new film that takes up the history of the franchise but tries to give it a twist. For this reason it was named “Spirale – The New Chapter of the Saw”, with the director explaining that it is not a “Saw IX”. “We wanted to tell a different story.”

Taken in 2019, it should have hit theaters in 2020, a premiere postponed by the pandemic and now happening simultaneously around the world as the lack of definition allows theaters to reopen.

Rock’s arrival drew other talent into the cast, with Samuel L. Jackson at the top of the list, accompanied by Max Minghella, best known for Nick’s role in “The Handmaid’s Tale,” but also Marisol Nichols.

The story takes us into the world of Zeke Banks, a detective played by Chris Rock and an outcast on his squad. Banks, the son of a former and revered police chief (Samuel L. Jackson), is hated by his colleagues after denouncing a corrupt police officer. Together with the rookie detective Shenck (Max Minghella) and on the orders of Captain Angie Garza (Marisol Nichols), he will face a horrific murder that embroils him in a gruesome mystery that shakes the police force.

For Rock, who claims to be “a fan of the saga,” this was a golden opportunity to showcase his talent on a story that tells him a lot. But he always made one rule clear: “Humor was the only reason I chose the film.”

A strange man in the middle of terror

It’s not easy to separate him from the humorous roles and good old Chris Rock we all know. The 56-year-old actor knows this very well and realizes that he would never have thought of participating in the saga if he hadn’t been able to bring some of his prime talent with him.

“I remember watching movies and telling my friends, ‘How about some humor in the mix?’ If I had to take everything seriously, it would have been boring. You rarely see humor in horror films, and I thought that might be interesting. “

Despite a desire to add a more humorous element, the jokes had to be carefully measured, and as the plot thickens, Rock’s soundbites are watered down. Rock doesn’t believe that terror and humor are incompatible.

Max Minghella plays the young rock partner

“We made an agreement in which we didn’t want to be funny so that the scary element of the film would be spoiled. (…) If we did that, we wouldn’t respect the fans of the saga,” he told NiT. “It’s not that they’re incompatible. But also a film like “The Police Hunt” [‘Beverly Hills Cop’] it starts in a funnier tone and then comes the drama. Maybe it’ll bring more humor in the end, but comedy is always on the move. “

Out of its element and the genre it is used to, rock feels responsibility. “It’s an honor, but also an immense pressure. You don’t want to be known as the guy who killed the saga. “Oh yes, until the moment Rock walked in (laughs) everything was going wonderfully.”

However, the unanimous opinion was that it would be necessary to do something original to break with what had been done so far. “There are elements that fans will love, but at the same time elements that open the film to people who don’t watch horror films: the humor, the cast and the relationships between the characters are hotter than in other films.”

Returning to the police role more than 20 years after appearing as the new detective in “Deadly Weapon 4”, Rock admits that taking part in “Saw” was the fulfillment of a selfish wish.

“I had never played a cop, other than that little role in ‘Deadly Weapon 4’. And especially for black comedians, it’s very common to play cops: Eddie Murhpy, Chris Tucker, Martin Lawrence, Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart. But they all make the same films. I thought it would be a rite of passage to do this, but I wanted it to happen in a more interesting setting. What if it was in a horror movie? Here we are. “

Regarding his character, Detective Zeke Banks says he’s “kind of Danny Glover in Deadly Weapon, also a bit” like Morgan Freeman in Seven Deadly Sins, but with a joke (laughs). “” It is a kind of homage to the cop ‘I’m too old for this shit’ to Bruce Willies and ‘Die Hard’ to all of these people. “

It’s a little more than that. Rock’s career has shifted to a more dramatic side in recent years, and he starred as one of the lead roles on the fourth season of “Fargo”. You can see the turning with good eyes.

Marisol Nichols is the head of the squadron

“I’m already stuck in my 50s and as you get older you always have a more dramatic tone, even when you’re doing comedy. It’s hard to do stupid movies when you’re older, you look ridiculous in wigs. I am getting older and accessing new roles that I have never been able to play before. They say Hollywood discriminates based on age, but if they look good all good roles are designed for your 50s. I am fortunate enough to benefit from it. “

In terms of rock talent, Mas Minghella refers to his “ability to jump between different notes”, which he sees as “one of the hardest things an actor has to do”. “You can start from a very tense situation and find the brighter side, it makes everything more real. Life is not made up of a single tone, there are always 100 different things and I like films that depict that. “

Minghella is William Shenck, the young detective who works with Banks, in a new version of the old Hollywood cliché – or is it? “It’s different this time because we’re used to the characters being very antagonistic throughout the movie. Here, at the end of the first day of work, the two characters already seem to have a connection, a dynamic feature that is unusual and gives them more weight, especially when we later see the direction the film is going. “He explains to NiT.

Director Darren Lynn Bousman, who was personally chosen by Rock to direct, also explains Rock’s intentions and merits. “He immediately told me that he wanted to give it a 48-hour approach [filme com Eddie Murphy e Nick Nolte]. When I saw the movie I thought it was a comedy but then I saw it again and it’s violent, harsh, even with Murphy’s humorous moments. “

“Chris wanted to do the same kind of film, but he wanted some easier moments. Nothing is made just by the jokes, we don’t have Chris to tell jokes just because, but he’s weird. There is a scene where he talks about Forrest Gump early on and is a good example of that. And it shows the audience that it’s okay to laugh, it’s okay to have fun with that character. “

Reinterpret “Saw”

“As soon as we got to Saw VIII, we had something so dense and complicated. I wanted to go back and do something like the original saw, a simple story with a few pitfalls, ”notes the director, who admits the desire to separate“ Spirale ”from the rest of the films.

The saga, known for its gruesome twists and turns, has a formula for success. But is it possible that after so many movies, it is still possible to amaze fans while the formula is being reinvented?

Samuel L. Jackson joined Darren Lynn Bousman’s film

“It is difficult juggling. “Saw” fans are a rare species because they expect anything and everything. I always say that ‘Saw’ is a magic trick. If we go back to the original saw, it is an illusion that lies ahead (…) As a director, it is difficult [iludir os fãs] and reinterpreting the saga because you want to keep the old fans happy while you want to call people who have never seen the movies, ”he explains to NiT.

Part of the formula designed by Rock and Bousman is based on the new characters, their stories and relationships. And for its development, the success of this film and the creation of new sequels will also depend. The plane is set up.

“I don’t want to put the cart in front of the horse [e falar na sequela]because it depends on the success of this film. But that’s all part of a big plan (…) My original intention was to create the world, introduce the new characters and hope that if all goes well, we can make them better known. “