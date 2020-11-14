Chris Pratt (Starlord) joins the cast of Thor 4

If 2020 had been a year without a movie or a series from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, on the contrary, the expanded Marvel Universe developed by Disney is anything but dead. The studio continues to communicate about its next productions and we learn today that the character Starlord, played by Chris Pratt (Jurassic World), will officially star in one of the most anticipated Phase 4 films.

Asgards of the Galaxy!

Despite the noticeable absence from our screens in 2020, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is on the verge of a hard blow given the difficult health environment we live in. The MCU does not want to enrich itself with new series that will be broadcast on Disney + from January 2021 (WandaVision). She is preparing to start May 5, 2021 with the film Black Widow, which will be the start signal for Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A phase 4 that has to face many challenges. Indeed, the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame turned the maps of the Marvel Cinematic Universe deep. The deaths of Tony Stark (Iron Man) and Natacha Romanoff (Black Widow), the resignation of Steve Rogers (Captain America) and Clint Barton (Hawkeye / Ronin), the death of Vision and the injury of Bruce Banner (Hulk) These are all items that Phase 4 of the MCU must deal with. Without forgetting that this phase will incorporate 4 new characters, including Shang-Chi and the Eternals, and will have to resonate with the Marvel series broadcast by Disney +.

With that in mind, there’s a Phase 4 film we’re looking forward to: Thor: Love & Thunder. In fact, it will be the only Phase 4 film to focus on one of the original Avengers members who is still alive. Another reason to look forward to his arrival: Taika Waititi, director of the third episode of the adventures of the god of thunder Thor: Ragnarök, which is regularly (rightly) referred to as the best of the three films, is being directed.

We learn today through the Hollywood Reporter that Chris Pratt, who plays the character of the Starlord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe of Guardians of the Galaxy, will also be there. Especially encouraging news, and all in all, pretty logical, given that Thor had joined the Guardians by the end of Avengers: Endgame. Relations between Thor and Starlord were quite strained, with the latter being quite jealous of the thunder god’s masculinity while Thor disregarded Peter Quill’s authority.

In any case, we are pleased that Thor has some distance to the Guardians of the Galaxy. The chemistry between these characters was one of the great strengths of Avengers: Infinity War. Additionally, Taika Waititi is known for his totally unconventional films, and the universe he developed in Thor: Ragnarök, as well as the tone of the film, are reminiscent of those that James Gunn woven in the two parts of the Guardians. of the galaxy.

As a reminder, Thor: Ragnarök will hit theaters on February 9, 2022. We can hardly wait! We also remember that the costumes of the characters from the Eternals movie leaked!