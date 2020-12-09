Chris Hemsworth Shares His Amazing Workout That Tires You Just Seeing It (Video)

Thor: Love and Thunder is expected in 2020 and is none other than the fourth God of Thunder solo film from the Marvel Stables. A Phase IV film of the MCU that marks the great return of the character of Jane Foster in the saga. And for his role as Thor, Chris Hemsworth trains like a madman through a series of videos that tire even just looking at it.

Training, training, training

Filming of Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to begin in Australia in early 2021. Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt and Christian Bale will reunite under the leadership of Taika Waititi, who is best known for directing Thor: Ragnarok. After his role as Thor, Chris Hemsworth will play the famous wrestler Hulk Hogan with the unforgettable blonde mustache in the biography Hulkmania. Physical roles that require the Australian actor to be in top shape.

He likes to share his efforts on Instagram. Bodybuilding, boxing, surfing, his programs are varied and he supports the promotion of Centr, his fitness application, which received a bad response last May, by charging its users $ 99 without their consent.

Regular posts that generate a lot of reactions. Generally positive comments that encourage the actor in particular. Daily training that keeps the 38 year old Australian up to date. An Olympic form that can be seen in Thor: Love and Thunder in 2022, where Jane Foster will lead the memory of Mjolnir.