Chris Hemsworth Owns a Female Body for WTF Commercial (Video)

Chris Hemsworth is currently in Australia filming Thor: Love and Thunder. A few weeks ago we discovered the actor’s hard work in having ultra-developed muscles, the greatest work he has never done since his first appearance in the role of Thor.

This shooting and intense training does not prevent the actor from developing his activities in parallel. If you didn’t know, Chris Hemsworth has been launching his fitness coach app called Centr for a few years now. It then offers its users various sporting events, relaxation and recipes for healthy eating. To promote his app, he recently posted a WTF video in which he has a female body. A disturbing video, but also very funny that we want you to discover immediately.