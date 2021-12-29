Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson reportedly reunited for a new MCU movie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe started with the first Iron Man movie over 13 years ago and has come a long way since then. Certainly he has been enriched with many new faces over time, but some heroes have also been withdrawn from circulation. But according to a media theory from Murphy’s Multiverse, two stars of the Marvel universe could soon be reunited. Caution, risk of spoilage!

A secret project around the character of Steve Rodgers?

Four MCU Phase IV films were released in 2021: Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Eternals, and most recently Spider-Man: No Way Home. As is common in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, all post and / or mid-credits scenes indicate potential future projects. For example, Shang-Chi heralds the return of the Ten-Rings Organization now run by Xialing, while Black Widow led to Yelena Belova’s appearance on the recently completed Hawkeye series.

And since we’re talking about Black Widow, it’s one of the few films that was played in the past, in 2016, after the events of Captain America: Civil War and two years before those in Avengers: Infinity War. This leaves two years of screenwriting void that could be filled. Last year, however, Marvel registered the Marvel Studios Nomad brand, which we haven’t heard from since then. What if it was a future movie (or series?) That revolved around the character of Nomad, the alter ego of Captain America in the comics?

The idea is possible given rumors of Chris Evans’ return to the MCU were circulating earlier this year. And when we found out last month that Black Widow artist Scarlett Johansson was also working on a project that had nothing to do with her character again, the pieces of the puzzle might start to fit together.

A new Avengers team?

It was 2014 in Captain America: The Winter Soldier that Black Widow and the Captain first worked together, whereupon the latter would have temporarily removed the shield to become “Nomad,” a version of the superhero who dropped the shield in American colors lets express itself up to Avengers: Infinity Was not with American politics, according to the authors of the film. It’s hard to imagine Nomad alliance with the Black Widow, however, as Scarlett Johansson would return to the MCU as a producer, according to Kevin Feige. So maybe we’ll find him in the next few years producing a film that revolves around the character of Nomad.

But in case Black Widow is finally back, it could be part of the adventure of the Secret Avengers, a team of superheroes forced to work clandestinely between the events of the Civil War and Infinity War. Captain America / Nomad and Black Widow would be there, along with other superheroes like Ant-Man or the Moon Knight. In short, there would be enough to tell many new stories that would focus not on a single character but on a whole new team of superheroes.

Remember, however, that this is just a theory, certainly attractive, but perhaps quite unlikely. And you what do you think