Chris Christie’s Niece Kicked Off Plane After Accusing Passengers Of Smuggling Cocaine: Report

A niece of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was kicked off a airplane in New Orleans final month after she requested passengers she believed had been Latino in the event that they had been drug smugglers, in line with legislation enforcement authorities.

She then “bit, kicked and spit on” Jefferson Parish sheriff’s deputies making an attempt to detain her after the incident on Thanksgiving Day at Louis Armstrong Worldwide Airport, Sheriff’s Workplace spokesperson Jason Rivarde advised the New Orleans Occasions-Picayune.

Shannon Epstein, 25, was on her strategy to New Jersey Nov. 24 when she requested a close-by household — whom she believed to be Latino — in the event that they had been “smuggling cocaine,” the newspaper reported.

Airline workers reportedly requested that Epstein be faraway from the airplane as she turned more and more “irate,” and the airplane returned to the gate.

When deputies arrived, Epstein refused to exit into the terminal, and after they tried to arrest her she turned “extraordinarily combative,” Rivarde mentioned.

Throughout the ensuing scuffle, Epstein shouted that the deputies had been going to lose their jobs or find yourself in jail, boasting that she was associated to highly effective individuals and that her uncle is a good friend of Donald Trump, Rivarde mentioned.

Six deputies had been injured, and had been handled on the scene by paramedics, the Occasions-Picayune reported.

Epstein was charged with six counts of battery on a police officer, three of disturbing the peace, and certainly one of resisting arrest by pressure, Rivarde mentioned. She paid $10,750 bail and was reportedly launched from the Jefferson Parish Correctional Heart later that day.

She’s scheduled to seem in court docket Jan. 23.

Neither Shannon Epstein nor Chris Christie might be reached for touch upon Saturday night.

