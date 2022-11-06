Sunday, November 6, 2022
Chris Christie predicts ‘huge surprise’ in Colorado Senate race

Nidhi Gandhi

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Sunday predicted Republican Joe O’Dea will pull off an upset victory on Tuesday and flip Colorado’s Senate seat, which is at present held by Sen. Michael Bennet (D).

“The opposite upset and shock you’re going to see I feel on Tuesday evening is Joe O’Dea, the Republican candidate for United States Senate in Colorado, goes to beat Michael Bennet. And that’s going to be an enormous shock,” mentioned Christie on ABC’s “This Week.”

Polls present Bennet with the sting within the race, which is rated “lean Democrat” by the nonpartisan Prepare dinner Political Report.

An Emerson Faculty-The Hill ballot of possible voters late final month discovered Bennet held a 7-point lead, garnering 49 % assist to O’Dea’s 42 %.

O’Dea, not like quite a few GOP nominees in aggressive Senate races, has damaged with former President Trump and didn’t obtain his backing within the main.

The Colorado Republican and building firm CEO has portrayed himself as a reasonable and vowed to marketing campaign towards Trump if he mounts one other White Home bid, arguing the get together ought to choose one other candidate in 2024.

“He flat-out mentioned that he believes that Joe Biden was the legitimately elected president of the US and had Trump assault him,” Christie mentioned of O’Dea on Sunday. “And in Colorado, he’s driving Michael Bennet to distraction. He’s going to win the race.”

O’Dea has gained the assist of different distinguished Republicans, together with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recorded a robocall for the nominee.

Trump responded by calling the transfer by DeSantis, a possible rival for the get together’s 2024 presidential nomination, a “large mistake.”

The previous president has additionally described O’Dea as “silly” and a “RINO,” an acronym for “Republican in title solely.”

