Choroidal Neovascularization Market 2021-28 skyrocketing revenues with Bausch Health Companies, Bayer AG, Gilead Sciences, Hoffmann-La Roche, MaaT Pharma, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Quark Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Choroidal neovascularization describes the growth of new blood vessels that originate from the choroid through a break in the Bruch membrane into the sub–retinal pigment epithelium (sub-RPE) or subretinal space. Choroidal neovascularization (CNV) is a major cause of visual loss.

Age-related macular degeneration is the most common disease causing CNV, but other diseases that “stress” the retina, causing it to produce excess VEGF, or disrupting the barrier between the retina and choroid, can also cause CNV.

CNV is conventionally treated with intravitreal injections of angiogenesis inhibitors (also known as “anti-VEGF” drugs) to control neovascularization and reduce the area of fluid below the retinal pigment epithelium.

Top Key Players:

Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., MaaT Pharma, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBI ALApharma Co. Limited), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co. Ltd. (Suzuken Co. Ltd.).

Market segmentation:

On the basis of type of diagnosis

Fluorescein Angiography (FA)

Indocyanine Green (ICG) Angiography

Spectral Domain Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)

Others

On the basis of treatment type

Angiogenesis Inhibitors Injection

Photodynamic Therapy

Laser Photocoagulation

Low-dose Radiation Therapy

Surgery

On the basis of application

Extreme Myopia

Malignant Myopic Degeneration

Age-Related Developments

